Where to watch The Fantastic Four: First Steps? Streaming details explored

Based on Marvel Comics, The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released on July 25, 2025. The film, set in a retro-futuristic 1960s, serves as the introduction of Marvel's First Family into the MCU. The 37th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe follows a team of superheroes who gained superhuman abilities from exposure to cosmic rays during a space mission.

The plot centers on Reed Richards (Mister Fantastic), Sue Storm (Invisible Woman), Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ben Grimm (The Thing), four years after they gained their powers. The team encounters its biggest obstacle when the planet-eating cosmic being, Galactus, and his mysterious herald, the Silver Surfer, arrive on Earth.

The stakes become even more personal when Galactus demands the team's unborn child, who possesses immense cosmic power, in exchange for sparing the planet. The team thus have to find a balance between their duty as heroes and the power of their relationships to protect the Earth. The Fantastic Four: First Steps is available to rent or purchase on various platforms, including Apple TV, Fandango AT Home, and Prime Video.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps streaming platforms and DVD release dates

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (Image via Prime Video)

The Fantastic Four: First Steps can be purchased or rented digitally on several streaming platforms. While a streaming date on Disney+ has not been officially announced, the film rolled out on several platforms on September 23, 2025. Listed below are all the platforms:

Apple TV

Prime Video

Fandango At Home

YouTube

The film can be purchased on these platforms for a one-time fee of $29.99 or rented for $19.99.

The physical release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps is scheduled for October 14, 2025. The film will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD, featuring several deleted scenes such as "Thanksgiving Soup Kitchen," "Fantastic Four Day," and "Subterranea," along with a fun gag reel of outtakes.

Fans can also dive deeper into the making of the film with featurettes like "Meet The First Family," "Fantastic Futurism," and "From Beyond and Below," as well as a full audio commentary by director Matt Shakman and production designer Kasra Farahani. For collectors, special editions are available, including an exclusive Amazon SteelBook bundle with five collector cards and a tie-in comic, and a unique Walmart exclusive pop-up Blu-ray package.

What is The Fantastic Four: First Steps about?

The Fantastic Four: First Steps serves as a fresh introduction to the iconic superhero team within a new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Set against a stylish, retro-futuristic backdrop inspired by the 1960s, the movie is a tribute to its origins. Rather than a traditional origin story, the movie begins four years after the team's exposure to cosmic rays gave them their powers, and they have become known as popular heroes.

The plot revolves around a dire ethical dilemma when a cosmic being known as Galactus arrives on Earth with his herald, demanding a terrible sacrifice to spare the planet. The team is forced to struggle with the decision to either save a single, unborn child or to let the world be destroyed. This moral conflict forces the characters to balance their responsibilities as both family members and guardians of the Earth.

Although it is not a direct adaptation, the movie majorly uses the concepts and visuals of the original comic book, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, which was published in 1961. It is also inspired by later comic storylines, such as Jonathan Hickman's acclaimed run. The Fantastic Four: First Steps marks the formal beginning of Phase Six of the MCU, establishing the basis for further developments.

