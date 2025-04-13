Where was the William Tell movie filmed? All shooting locations revealed

William Tell is a 2024 historical action film based on a 1804 play of the same name written by Friedrich Schiller. It tells the legend of William Tell, a Swiss marksman and former crusader who goes on to lead a rebellion against King Albert, the tyrannical Austrian ruler who seeks to control his homeland following the fall of the Holy Roman Empire. While he is credited for the foundation of the Swiss Confederacy, his historical existence remains disputed.

Ad

The legend of William Tell is set in Switzerland and is an integral part of Swiss folklore. However, the 2024 film on the character produced by the companies Free Turn Films, Tempo Productions, and Beta Cinema has been shot in South Tyrol in Italy in 2023. Directed by Nick Hamm, William Tell stars Claes Bang in the titular role.

Supporting cast members in the film included Connor Swindells, Golshifteh Farahani, Jonah Hauer-King, Ellie Bamber, Rafe Spall, Emily Beecham, Jonathan Pryce, and Ben Kingsley. Running for 133 minutes, the film premiered in at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 5, 2024. It received a theatrical release in the UK on January 10, 2025, and is presently available for digital streaming on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

Ad

Trending

Filming locations of William Tell (2024)

William Tell has been filmed in Bolzano and at Orsini-Odescalchi Castle in South Tyrol, Italy. However, some scenes have also been filmed inside custom-built sets.

Bolzano in South Tyrol, Italy

Bolzano in South Tyrol, Italy in William Tell (Image via YouTube/@Altitude Films)

Bolzano is the capital city of South Tyrol, which is, ironically, the northernmost region of Italy. The city was previously known by its German name, Bozen, and has only been a part of Italy since World War I. As a result, much of the architecture seen in the region is of Germanic origin. The Piazza Walther at the center of the city, for instance, is named for a 13th-century German minstrel.

Ad

However, human civilization in the region reportedly flourished way back. The most famous resident of the city is Ötzi the Iceman, who dates from approximately 3300 BC and is kept at the South Tyrol Museum of Archaeology. In addition to fascinating medieval architecture, the city and the region of South Tyrol is known for Alpine landscape characteristic of Switzerland.

Orsini-Odescalchi Castle in Bracciano, Italy

Orsini-Odescalchi Castle in Bracciano, Italy (Image via Castello di Bracciano)

The scenes depicting Austrian stronghold in William Tell have been filmed at Orsini-Odescalchi Castle, located near Rome in the Bracciano region in Italy. Also known as Castello di Bracciano, its construction was completed by the Orsini family around an existing 12th century Vico fortress. The Odescalchi family, who currently own the place, has made it accessible to the public.

Ad

The castle overlooks the eponymous volcanic lake and is reportedly one of the best preserved feudal castles in Europe. It is formidable example of a military residential castle, showcasing Medieval / Renaissance architecture with rooms laid out without doors or corridors. It is presently managed by Princess Maria Pace of the Odescalchi family.

Cast of William Tell (2024)

The cast of the film is led by Claes Bang in the titular role. His previous works include The Square and The Northman. A younger version of Tell is also seen in the film, portrayed by Éanna Hardwicke, known for films such as The Eclipse and Lakelands. The film was created with a large ensemble of supporting cast, some of whom are listed as follows.

Ad

Connor Swindells as Gessler

Golshifteh Farahani as Tell’s wife, Suna

Tobias Jowett as Tell's son, Walter

Jonah Hauer-King as Rudenz, heir to the Swiss House of Attinghausen

Ellie Bamber as Bertha

Rafe Spall as Stauffacher

Emily Beecham as Gertrude

Jonathan Pryce as Attinghausen

Ben Kingsley as King Albert

Jess Douglas-Welsh as Queen Agnes

David Moorst as Leopold

William Tell is now available for streaming digitally on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipta Sinha Sudipta Sinha is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of Calcutta (2022) and has four years of experience in the digital media landscape.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Sudipta honed her skills as a content creator for the education vertical at ABP Digital-The Telegraph Online, where she worked for over two years. She also gained experience as a news writer while working with various digital portals.



Her commitment to quality content is reflected in her recent success in launching a culture and lifestyle blog. Sudipta prioritizes accuracy and ethical reporting through diligent research, an inquisitive mindset, and a commitment to valuing expert opinions.



She admires Jon Stewart, John Oliver, and Trevor Noah for their ability to address complex issues with a light-hearted approach. Beyond writing, she enjoys photography, reading, and watching TV shows. If given the chance, she would love to relive the magic of the Harry Potter franchise, a world that shaped her childhood imagination. Know More