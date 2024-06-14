Who were the Brat Pack in Hollywood? Details explored as Hulu drops documentary on the 80s phenomenon

Not many Hollywood aficionados will be unaware of the term ‘The Brat Pack,’ which was coined way back in 1985 for a group of young actors who rose to fame in the 80s. The group, which had a total of 8 major members, had all starred in a range of iconic coming-of-age movies during this decade, which led them to be recognized as some of the biggest upcoming stars in Hollywood.

The group included the likes of Molly Ringwald, Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy, Demi Moore, Anthony Michael Hall, and Andrew McCarthy, and while not all of them held their end of the bargain and became huge superstars, all of the actors above can be proud of their careers that led them to a range of accolades.

Regardless, with Andrew McCarthy recently revealing that he has only now come to terms with being a member of the group, the Brat Pack is set to see their lives explored via a Hulu documentary titled Brats. Released recently on June 13, 2024, the series will follow the kind of fame and fortune that the stars in question commanded, because the group is often said to have resulted in profound cultural impact for an entire generation.

Who is the most successful in the Brat Pack?

Again, there are a range of stars who have gone on to become huge names in their own rights, among the Brat Pack. This includes the likes of Rob Lowe and Emilio Estevez. While the latter found success both as an actor and a director, Lowe commands roles in huge hits such as Parks and Recreation and The West Wing.

At the same time, it is difficult to not think of Demi Moore as the most successful member of the Brat Pack. Moore became one of the highest-paid actors of her time and was the highest-paid female actress in the 1990s. She started off her career back in 1981, and has been featured in acclaimed projects such as Indecent Proposal, A Few Good Men, Disclosure, and About Last Night.

Hence, the now 61-year-old is clearly the biggest name overall, when the entire Brat Pack is considered.

Why is the Brat Pack called the Brat Pack?

The term was coined first by New York Magazine in a 1985 article. The term Brat was initially allotted to Emilio Estevez, but the success of a range of other young actors meant that it soon became a group, and the term became synonymous.

The name itself was a pun derived from the band Rat Pack, but was effectively used to refer to the perceived arrogance of the group. The term became a part of the mainstream and was effectively permanently associated with the group.

Regardless, the Hulu series, Brats, includes a range of interviews with member Andrew McCarthy, who goes into detail about how the term influenced his career. The documentary shows how the group, despite not being particularly close with each other, suffered a range of repercussions both with respect to their careers and personal lives, due to the media’s perception.

Where can I watch the Brat Pack documentary?

As mentioned above, the documentary titled Brats was released on June 13, 2024, and is available for streaming on Hulu. The movie also features a range of interviews with other members of the Brats, including the likes of Demi Moore, and Rob Lowe.

It also includes a range of archival footage which is set to delve into the cultural influence that the youngsters had on the entire generation.

Hence, the documentry is not only a nostalgic visit to the lives of the Brats. It goes deeper, and attempts to expose the tolls that the tag, which was thrust by the media, took on the superstars.