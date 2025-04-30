Who is Inka Williams? Model seemingly confirms relationship with Channing Tatum on Instagram

On April 26, 2025, Inka Williams appeared to confirm her relationship with Channing Tatum by sharing a PDA-filled Instagram Story on his birthday.

Inka Williams is an Australian model based in Bali. According to her profile on the website of her modelling agency, IMG Models, she has been modelling professionally since the age of 15. The 25-year-old model has been linked to the Blink Twice actor since they were spotted together at a pre-Oscars 2025 party hosted at The Living Room in Los Angeles on February 28.

Inka Williams’ birthday tribute to Channing Tatum

In honor of the American actor and film producer’s 45th birthday, Williams celebrated Channing Tatum and made things internet official on the social media platform, Instagram, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. Sharing a collage of images on her Instagram story, the model, according to People, wrote:

“Happy life to the handsomest, kindest, funniest, stoopidest most gorgeous human ever !!!”

The runway star's birthday post featured her cuddling with Channing Tatum and a Polaroid of the duo. Inka Williams also shared some individual snaps of the actor in which he's seen embracing a bouquet, enjoying pooltime, playing with dogs, sitting on a branch of a tree, and more. She further wrote in her post:

“Merci for making life beautiful and fun. JTM trop fort."

Meanwhile, after making a joint appearance at the pre-Oscars 2025 party earlier this February, a source told PEOPLE that Inka Williams and Channing Tatum had been "seeing" each other romantically. According to the source, the two met through friends.

"She's great. She has her own life. She's young, but seems older."

The insider told the news outlet about Inka Williams. Notably, the pair has also been spotted together many times after their in-arms appearance at the 2025 Oscars party, including holding hands in West Hollywood, California, reportedly enjoying a shopping trip.

Channing Tatum’s past relationships explored

In October 2024, Channing Tatum split from his now-ex-fiancée, actress-director Zoë Kravitz. The two had been dating since 2021 and worked together on the 2024 thriller Blink Twice.

Meanwhile, despite their split, Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are expected to work together again on an upcoming Alpha Gang project. On March 4, 2025, a source also told PEOPLE that the former pair would be reuniting “later this spring” for a new movie project.

"It shouldn't be too awkward — they ended things on okay terms."

The insider also noted Channing Tatum’s new girlfriend, Inka's positive influence on him. "Channing's doing well," the source told the publication, confirming that the Australian model makes the actor “happy.”

Meanwhile, the 45-year-old actor is also a father to his 11-year-old daughter, Everly, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan. The two were married for almost 9 years. Although they had separated in 2018, it reportedly took a six-year legal battle to finalise their divorce in September 2024.

Notably, besides being a model, Inka Williams is also a business owner. She founded her clothing brand, "She Is I", in the year 2019.

