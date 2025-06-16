Who is Kevin McEnroe? All about Tatum O’Neal and John McEnroe’s son as he gets married

Actress Tatum O’Neal and former tennis star John McEnroe’s son, Kevin McEnroe, recently tied the knot, as reported by People, alongside exclusive photos from the event.

Ad

Kevin McEnroe, 39, is a published author who married Fern Cozine in an intimate ceremony in Napa Valley, California, on June 14, 2025. Their wedding comes nearly two years after their engagement was announced in November 2023, via Instagram.

Both Tatum O’Neal, 61, and John McEnroe, 66, attended the nuptials. Ahead of the ceremony, the Rescue Me actress told Variety in February that her “anger is gone,” and she no longer had issues with meeting her ex-husband again.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Exclusive preview to the hottest show this season RIGHT HERE.

In the same interview, Kevin told the publication that he wanted his mother to “make a speech” at his wedding.

Everything you need to know about Kevin McEnroe

Tatum O’Neal began dating John McEnroe in 1984 and soon started living together in New York City. Two years later, they tied the knot. Together, the former couple share three children: sons Kevin, 39, and Sean, 37, and daughter Emily, 34.

Ad

O’Neal and McEnroe separated in 1992 and got divorced in 1994. However, their custody battle went on for years until John received full custody of their three kids in 1998, reportedly due to her substance abuse.

According to Hello Magazine, Kevin McEnroe, the eldest child of Tatum and John, was raised in their family home in New York City. Later, he graduated from Columbia University and obtained a Master of Fine Arts degree.

Ad

Ad

Kevin is a published author whose novel, Our Town: A Novel, was released in 2016. It revolves around the good and bad sides of Hollywood and was inspired by his maternal grandmother and actress Joanna Moore’s life.

Meanwhile, as per Hollywood Life, Kevin McEnroe was arrested in NYC in 2014 on suspicion of buying cocaine. In May 2015, The New York Times reported that it turned out to be baking soda. Later, he was also charged with possession of prescription pills, but the charges were soon dropped, and he went to rehab.

Ad

“I got my book deal on the same day as my arrest. I heard the good news in the morning and spent 20 hours in jail that night. I was sure the publisher would pull the deal. But when I got out and called them, they said, ‘We’re still behind you.’ I cried so hard. From then on, I knew I had to take my life more seriously,” Kevin told the NY Times in 2014.

Ad

He also mentioned:

“I went through this thing that was incredibly hard — being on the cover of The New York Post, marring both my parents’ names. But it’s also what allowed me to pull it together. I feel like Joanna saved me, allowing me this novel, this idea: Don’t screw up because you do deserve it. And I’m going to keep writing.”

Ad

Ad

In the same interview, Kevin McEnroe shared how he loved his mother “more than anybody,” despite parenting troubles. He added that she always “kept fighting” to be part of her kids’ lives and never gave up on them.

In a July 2023 interview with People, Kevin McEnroe shared how “proud” he was of her mother’s recovery after her near-fatal overdose and stroke in May 2020.

“I can’t believe I get to see that person. The person I always knew was in there… She’s the mom I always wanted, the mom I knew I had. Full of love, full of heart, but she couldn't get out of her own way, and I feel like she’s able to do that today. We are a family again, and I’ve never been more proud to be her son,” Kevin stated.

Ad

He recalled that growing up, he and his siblings witnessed their mother’s sobriety and relapse, alongside her “pain.” However, he was glad that Tatum could “recover” and get herself back to a beautiful and communal living.

Kevin also has two step-sisters from his father’s side who remarried in 1997. John McEnroe and his second wife, singer Patty Smyth, share two daughters, Anna and Ava.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pallavi Kanungo Pallavi has been a celebrity trends writer at SK POP since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English from Calcutta University and has over 3 years of experience working for brands such as Hindustan Times and Pepper Content. Pallavi is a firm believer in the adage ""The pen is mightier than the sword,"" which is why she chose writing as her career.



An inquisitive person by nature, Pallavi says SK POP helps her keep up with all kinds of events happening around the world. Reporting authentic news and reaching out to the maximum audience is important to her and she does this by finding out around 3-5 reliable sources, conducting optimum research, and presenting the most pertinent facts. She maintains ethical standards of the highest order in her articles as she has been a lifelong disciple of truth and justice herself.



Pallavi had the opportunity to interview the former chief ministers of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Bhupesh Bagel, and Shivraj Singh Chauhan respectively at Hindustan Times. She admires feminist icon and popstar Taylor Swift for the cultural impact she has had globally and across all generations.



During her spare time, Pallavi engages in a plethora of diverse activities - writing for her blog, reading investigative articles and crime fiction, watching thrillers, swimming, working out, watching Cricket and Tennis, singing, playing her instruments, and teaching kids at NGOs. Know More