Who is Maxwell Lord? All about the character’s cameo in Superman

In James Gunn's new 2025 Superman movie, fans are introduced to a distinctly different version of the DC Universe, one that embraces the absurdity of its comic book roots rather than focusing on grit and seriousness. At the core of this tonal shift is an unexpected nod to a relatively lesser-known character with significant implications for the broader DC Universe: Maxwell Lord.

Ad

Maxwell Lord is a manipulative billionaire and founder of the Justice Gang, who makes a brief but significant cameo in Superman, hinting at his larger role in the new DC Universe. Portrayed by Sean Gunn, James Gunn's frequent collaborator and brother, Maxwell Lord has a small but meaningful cameo, ridiculing none other than Lex Luthor (played by Nicholas Hoult).

Who is Maxwell Lord from the Superman movie?

Sean Gunn appears as Maxwell Lord in Superman (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for MultiHouse/PAL Public Relations)

Maxwell Lord first appeared in DC Comics in 1987 when he was introduced in Justice League #1 by writers Keith Giffen, J.M. DeMatteis, and Kevin Maguire. Originally portrayed as a cynical businessman with questionable morals, he helped reorganize the Justice League into the more business-oriented Justice League International.

Ad

Trending

In both comics and screen adaptations, Lord often teeters between being a clever tactician and an outright villain. His motivations shift frequently, but one thing remains constant: he is obsessed with power, whether it's financial, political, or superhuman.

Although he begins as an ally of the League, his darker tendencies gradually come to light. In the comics, he later gains mind control powers and becomes one of the most morally complex characters in the DC Universe. His metagene activates during the Invasion! crossover, giving him the power to control minds, though at a significant physical cost.

Ad

Later stories depict him as a true villain, especially in Wonder Woman and Justice League storylines, where he exploits his abilities to manipulate superheroes for personal gain.

More about Maxwell Lord's cameo in Superman

Ad

Maxwell Lord makes a brief appearance in the movie as part of a short cameo, but it's enough to plant the seeds for what could become an important role in the new DCU.

While Superman mostly focuses on Clark Kent's early life as he comes to terms with heroism, the Justice Gang—a team supported and funded by Lord—appears in the background, hinted at as a growing superhero group.

Sean Gunn's portrayal of Lord is satirical, poking fun at Lex Luthor and enjoying playing the powerbroker in this new metahuman world. This cameo isn't just fan service; it fits into James Gunn's larger plan for the DC Universe, where characters like Peacemaker, Superman, and others exist in a world where capes and powers are normal and often merchandised.

Ad

Lord's role is further expanded in the first Peacemaker season 2 trailer, where John Cena's character tries and fails to sell himself as a Justice Gang member, clearly showing that Lord's influence extends far beyond a single film.

Where else has Maxwell Lord appeared?

Ad

Maxwell Lord has appeared in live-action versions a few times before Superman. Pedro Pascal played a flashy, wish-granting version of the character who goes crazy after unlocking the potential of the Dreamstone in Wonder Woman 1984.

The CW series Supergirl featured a more realistic take on the character, played by Peter Facinelli. Before that, Smallville had actor Gil Bellows portray Lord as a government agent working with Checkmate.

In animation, he was best remembered by voice actor Tim Matheson in Justice League Unlimited, where he covertly controlled a government-operated superhero team established through genetic engineering. Across all versions, the character shares a common theme: seeking control over heroes, governments, or populations at large.

Ad

Interested viewers can watch the new movie starring David Corenswet in theatres only.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sakshi Singh Sakshi covers skincare, fashion, and makeup as a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in Mass Communication and Journalism and about 2.5 years of work experience as a content writer at Netscribes India Pvt. Limited, her articles offer an insightful perspective on the skincare, haircare, and fashion trends in vogue.



Sakshi’s desire to pursue a writing career in beauty was due to her early interest in skincare thanks to her mother. Glamzilla and Makeup By Mario are her favorite artists and she follows them to stay up-to-date with the latest trends.



Sakshi makes a point to do thorough research before crafting her content and steer clear of plagiarism and AI to maintain credibility. She values having her own voice in her content pieces.

When not engaged in beauty and lifestyle writing, Sakshi enjoys cooking and baking. Know More