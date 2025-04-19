Who is Miles Caton? Meet the R&B singer and rising actor who plays Sammie in the Sinners movie

Ryan Coogler's Sinners released in theaters across America on April 18, 2025. He had written, produced, and directed the period action horror film starring Michael B. Jordan in a dual role. The film also includes an ensemble of talented cast, one of whom is the young R&B singer Miles Caton. He plays the role of Sammie Moore, a musician.

Ad

Miles Caton has been singing from a young age, being the son of gospel singer Timiney Figueroa. His talent landed him the opportunity to sing with the Academy Award-winning singer-songwriter Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson before finishing high school.

Sinners is an atmospheric period piece that tells the story of twin brothers Elijah and Elias Moore. After they return to their hometown, leaving behind a chaotic life, they discover an evil beyond comprehension.

Ad

Trending

The film is also produced by Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield, and Rebecca Cho. It also stars Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O'Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, Buddy Guy, and Delroy Lindo in prominent roles.

All about Miles Caton from Sinners

Ad

As mentioned above, the young actor is playing the role of Sammie Moore, cousin of Elijah and Elise. When they decide to start a juke joint for the local black community upon their return from Chicago, Sammie becomes a part of the performers, despite the apprehension of his preacher father. Upon the formation of the joint, Sammie gets enamoured by the singer, Pearline.

His exceptional guitar talents impress everyone instantly. However, it unintentionally also unleashes a chain of supernatural events. Talking about casting Caton with Variety, director Ryan Coogler said:

Ad

"This kid looked like he was in his basement, like in between homework assignments. But he had this voice — a once in a lifetime voice — and he also felt like the character."

Miles Caton described himself as the family clown

Since a young age, his singing had impressed gospel greats like Faith Evans, Fred Hammond, Erica Campbell, and Bishop TD Jakes. He appeared on various talk shows, including The View, Sherri, and IMDb on the Scene.

Ad

During an interview with Variety, Caton called himself the family clown who would always try to make everyone laugh. He also expressed his excitement about becoming a part of the film and seeing himself on screen. He said:

"I’m overwhelmed. It’s still hard to process. It’s different filming than getting to see it on the actual screen. I was like, ‘Damn, that’s me!"

Ad

What is Sinners about?

Ad

The film is essentially a vampire horror flick set in the 1930s. Coogler has created an intriguing narrative with a concept used in many films by setting it in an unusual period. It features a powerhouse performance by Michael B. Jordan, playing two distinct personalities in Elijah and Elise.

As they try to save themselves and their community from vampires, the tragic history and fiction blend into a gripping drama. The official synopsis of the film reads:

Ad

"Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Sinners and other such films and TV shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Raj Ankit is an entertainment writer at SK POP with a Master's degree in Political Science. He has previously worked as a scriptwriter for Pocket FM and aspires to pursue a Master's degree in Film Studies.



He strives to be a responsible journalist and does so by verifying information with the help of official and credible sources. He also prioritizes in-depth research to ensure he pens informative articles.



He believes he is indebted to cinema and pop culture as it gives him the opportunity to embark on adventures from the confines of his home. He looks up to Rudy Mancuso and also admires the work of Dostoyevsky, Kafka, and Edgar Allan Poe.



If Ankit could get his hands on a time machine, he would love to attend Queen's 1985 performance at Live Aid and be part of 'Lord of the Rings.' He enjoys weaving stories and playing music in his free time and is currently writing a novel. Know More