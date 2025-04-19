Who is Miles Caton? Meet the R&B singer and rising actor who plays Sammie in the Sinners movie

Ryan Coogler's Sinners released in theaters across America on April 18, 2025. He had written, produced, and directed the period action horror film starring Michael B. Jordan in a dual role. The film also includes an ensemble of talented cast, one of whom is the young R&B singer Miles Caton. He plays the role of Sammie Moore, a musician.
Miles Caton has been singing from a young age, being the son of gospel singer Timiney Figueroa. His talent landed him the opportunity to sing with the Academy Award-winning singer-songwriter Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson before finishing high school.
Sinners is an atmospheric period piece that tells the story of twin brothers Elijah and Elias Moore. After they return to their hometown, leaving behind a chaotic life, they discover an evil beyond comprehension.
The film is also produced by Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield, and Rebecca Cho. It also stars Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O'Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, Buddy Guy, and Delroy Lindo in prominent roles.
All about Miles Caton from Sinners
As mentioned above, the young actor is playing the role of Sammie Moore, cousin of Elijah and Elise. When they decide to start a juke joint for the local black community upon their return from Chicago, Sammie becomes a part of the performers, despite the apprehension of his preacher father. Upon the formation of the joint, Sammie gets enamoured by the singer, Pearline.
His exceptional guitar talents impress everyone instantly. However, it unintentionally also unleashes a chain of supernatural events. Talking about casting Caton with Variety, director Ryan Coogler said:
"This kid looked like he was in his basement, like in between homework assignments. But he had this voice — a once in a lifetime voice — and he also felt like the character."
Miles Caton described himself as the family clown
Since a young age, his singing had impressed gospel greats like Faith Evans, Fred Hammond, Erica Campbell, and Bishop TD Jakes. He appeared on various talk shows, including The View, Sherri, and IMDb on the Scene.
During an interview with Variety, Caton called himself the family clown who would always try to make everyone laugh. He also expressed his excitement about becoming a part of the film and seeing himself on screen. He said:
"I’m overwhelmed. It’s still hard to process. It’s different filming than getting to see it on the actual screen. I was like, ‘Damn, that’s me!"
What is Sinners about?
The film is essentially a vampire horror flick set in the 1930s. Coogler has created an intriguing narrative with a concept used in many films by setting it in an unusual period. It features a powerhouse performance by Michael B. Jordan, playing two distinct personalities in Elijah and Elise.
As they try to save themselves and their community from vampires, the tragic history and fiction blend into a gripping drama. The official synopsis of the film reads:
"Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back."
Stay tuned for more news and updates on Sinners and other such films and TV shows.