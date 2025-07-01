Who is Ocean Ramsey? All about the conservationist in Netflix's documentary Shark Whisperer 

Ocean Ramsey is a free-diving conservationist and the star of Netflix's new documentary, Shark Whisperer. While shark movies often depict the animal as the apex predator of the deep, a monster, and something to be afraid of, the documentary follows a woman fighting to change how people perceive one of the ocean's most feared predators.
As announced by Netflix Tudum, the new documentary arrives on the streaming platform on Monday, June 30, 2025. It features an hour and 30 minutes of footage that offers an inside look at Ocean Ramsey's fascinating and controversial world. Three directors worked to bring the film forward: Oscar-winning director James Reed (My Octopus Teacher), J.P. Stiles (&Music), and Harrison Macks (&Music).
In the documentary's trailer from Netflix, Ramsey is depicted from both sides of a coin: her supporters calling her "the real Wonder Woman" or a "true hero," and critics thinking that what she's doing is "more for a show than it is for science."
What to know about Ocean Ramsey from the documentary Shark Whisperer?
The description of Netflix's Shark Whisperer documentary shows a glimpse of who Ocean Ramsey is and what she stands for. It reads:
"Ocean Ramsey knows who she is: a fearless and tireless advocate for sharks. Follow as she swims with them off the coast of Hawaii. No cage required."
For those asking, Ocean is her real name, and she's an Oahu native. Her website shares more about her background and the causes she supports. The shark advocate describes herself as an author, a marine conservationist, scientist, entrepreneur, freediver, surfer, world explorer, and more.
With over 2.1 million followers on Instagram, she uses her platform to spread awareness about the killing and mistreatment of sharks. She has gained a massive following due to her frequent posting of photos and videos while swimming alongside various shark species while unprotected.
Her partner and videographer, Juan Oliphant, described Ramsey in Netflix's Shark Whisperer trailer as someone like a "beautiful wild animal." According to her website, she has rescued over 1,000 sharks from fishing gear and entanglement, worked with Save the Sea Turtles International to save more than 300 sea turtles, and led reef and beach cleanups for over 15 years.
She also reportedly worked for six years to help set up legislation to ban shark fishing in Hawaii, which would protect over 40 species. Ramsey has written two books about sharks. The first one is her book on shark behavior and safety, What You Should Know About Sharks, and the educational children's book, The Adventures of Shark Boy and Ocean Girl.
Where to watch Shark Whisperer and what's it about?
Ocean Ramsey's documentary is exclusively streaming on Netflix, and it's available to watch on the streaming platform as of June 30, 2025. The film runs for 1.5 hours and features Ramsey's underwater encounters from the footage taken by Oliphant. The logline from the documentary film reads:
"From the Academy Award-winning director of My Octopus Teacher comes Shark Whisperer, a provocative and visually arresting documentary that dives into the murky waters of modern conversation, where science, activism, and spectacle collide."
Besides Ramsey's cinematic encounters with sharks that courted global fascination, the Netflix documentary also tracks how her activism has drawn criticism from some people, including the scientific community.
Shark Whisperer is now streaming on Netflix.