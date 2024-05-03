Who played Robin Williams’ kids in ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’? Child actors reunite 31 years after movie release

The kids from Robin Williams' Mrs. Doubtfire reunited after 31 long years. The 1993 classic Mrs. Doubtfire saw the late legendary Robin Williams portray a divorced actor named Daniel Hillard who dresses up like an elderly female housekeeper to spend some time with his kids, who were in the custody of his ex-wife Miranda, played by Sally Field.

Lisa Jakub, Matthew Lawrence, and Mara Wilson, who portrayed Robin Williams' character's three kids, Lydia Hillard, Christopher Hillard, and Natalie Hillard respectively recently had a little reunion. Lisa Jakub shared a picture of the trio reunited on Wednesday, May 1, on both Instagram and threads. The child actress revealed that the trio still felt like a family.

Lisa Jakub posted a picture of the trio on Threads (Image via Threads/@lisa.jakub)

Robin Williams' on-screen children reunite after 30 long years

On Wednesday, former child actor Lisa Jakub took to Threads to post a heartwarming picture of herself alongside her Mrs. Doubtfire on-screen siblings Matthew Lawrence, and Mara Wilson. The post went viral, amassing over 16,00 likes. Jakub, who played Lydia, the eldest sibling captioned the post:

"We had a little reunion. 🥰 30 years later and my Mrs. Doubtfire family still feels like family."

Jakub shared the same picture on Instagram alongside another photograph of the trio along with Matthew Lawrence's brothers Andrew and Joey Lawrence. She teased an appearance on the Lawrence brothers' podcast Brotherly Love and revealed that both Matthew and Mara still felt like her siblings more than 30 years after the film's release.

Jakub said that Andrew and Joey were also part of the extended family and gushed about what a "great time" she had on the podcast. Mara Wilson, who played the youngest Mrs. Doubtfire sibling Natalie also took to Instagram to post a photograph of the trio together. The 36-year-old captioned her post:

"So funny that the same week I went to San Francisco, I got to reunite with my Doubtfire siblings! It’s always a joy to see @lisa.jakub and @matthewlawrence, and always so much fun to be on @officialbrotherlylovepod."

Lisa Jakub, who played the oldest sibling, Lydia, is now 45 years old. After debuting with the 1985 John Malkovich starrer Eleni, Jakub had quite a successful stint as a child actor. Apart from the iconic Robin Williams starrer, she also landed roles in 1996's Independence Day and 1999's A Walk on the Moon starring Diane Lane and Viggo Mortensen.

However, Jakub did not pursue acting into her adult life, calling it quits at just 22 years of age. The former actress went on to author multiple books including her 2015 literary debut You Look Like That Girl: A Child Actor Stops Pretending and Finally Grows Up. However, that was not all she was up to. In 2018, Jakub tweeted out:

"Retired from acting, moved across the country, worked for non profits, married my best friend, went to college, wrote and published two books, became a yoga teacher and public speaker, raised four amazing dogs, and now I’m about to make a burrito."

Matthew Lawrence who played Robin Williams' character's middle child Christopher Hillard is now 44 years old. After Doubtfire, Matthew went on to have a reasonably successful run in the entertainment industry and now hosts the Brotherly Love podcast alongside his real-life brothers and fellow co-stars from the Brotherly Love sitcom Andrew and Joey.

Matthew made appearances in prominent movies and shows including The Hot Chick, Trucker, Money Plane, Boy Meets World, CSI: Miami, Boston Public, and Hawaii Five-0. He recently made an appearance as a contestant on season 24 of Worst Cooks in America.

Mara Wilson, who played the youngest sibling Natalie in the Robin Williams starrer is now 36 years old. She is cousin to conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro but doesn't appear to maintain close contact with him after blocking him on X.

Wilson, who bagged roles in movies like Miracle on 34th Street, and Matilda after Doubtfire has also made appearances in BoJack Horseman and Big Hero 6: The Series. Apart from being a famed Cracked.com writer, Wilson has also authored the 2016 book Where Am I Now?: True Stories of Girlhood and Accidental Fame.