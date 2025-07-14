Who is Richard Dreyfuss married to? Age and all about his wife amid recent health scare and hospitalization

Richard Dreyfuss has confirmed on social media that he is battling bronchitis. Notably, he has decided not to participate in SharkCon this year due to his health problem. The details of his bronchitis were shared in a video posted through the Instagram account of the event on July 12, 2025, and he was heard saying:

“Hello, fellow cons. I am very, very sorry to tell you that I’ve been diagnosed with, viral…What is it?”

For the unversed, the actor has built a huge fan base with his roles in Always and The Education of Max Bickford, and is married to Svetlana Erokhin since 2006.

In the latest Instagram post, Richard Dreyfuss seemingly appeared in a hospital bed as his wife, Svetlana, responded in the background by saying:

“Bronchitis.”

The Piranha 3D star stated that he is not allowed to fly or travel anywhere, as advised by his doctors. Richard apologized for another time for canceling his appearance at SharkCon, adding that he does not want anyone else to become unwell and he is not willing to take a risk with his ongoing condition at the same time.

“I feel terrible about not showing up and I feel worse about exposing you to this apparently very viral illness. But there will be other times and I will make it my business to show up. I want you all to feel very sorry for me, and very sorry for yourselves”, Dreyfuss mentioned.

The Family Guy star also mentioned that he is dealing with a lot of pain and he would prefer to keep himself healthy at first.

Richard Dreyfuss disclosed in the clip that his wife, who is 64 years old, was recording him, and before ending the video, the Jaws star expressed gratitude to all those who have loved and supported him over the years.

Richard Dreyfuss and Svetlana Erokhin: Relationship, marriage, and other details

As mentioned, the Parenthood star has been married to Svetlana for almost two decades. While Richard is public figure, Erokhin has maintained a distance from the spotlight, and her current profession remains unknown, as of this writing. She was born on March 10, 1960, and her nationality is Russian-American, as stated in her biography on Legit.

According to Hollywood Life, Richard Dreyfuss and Svetlana Erokhin are living in San Diego, California for a long time. Although the pair never disclosed anything about how and where they first met, the couple exchanged vows in a private wedding ceremony on March 16, 2006, in Wentworth, North Carolina, as reported by The U.S. Sun.

During an interview with People magazine the same year, James Madison University spokesperson Andy Perrine also confirmed that Richard and Svetlana had tied the knot. Notably, Dreyfuss was scheduled to speak at the University the same month when the wedding happened, and Perrine referred to Erokhin by saying:

“She’s beautiful and has a sultry Russian accent. She clearly is head over heels in love with Richard, who is captivatingly funny. They were like two young loves who couldn’t seem to get enough of each other.”

According to Svetlana’s biography on Legit, she was previously married to Sergei D. Erokhin, who reportedly died at the age of 62 in 2018. Meanwhile, Richard Dreyfuss' former spouses are Jeramie Rain and Janelle Lacey. Svetlana is Dreyfuss' third wife and they share a daughter named Kasey S. Erokhin, born from the former's first marriage.

Additionally, Svetlana was involved in a legal issue in June 2024, where she was taken into custody for being allegedly associated with a hit-and-run case. As per The Independent, the incident happened in California, and Erokhin was accused of DUI after she reportedly hit a wooden fence with her vehicle, which left a water pipe damaged.

Richard Dreyfuss was last seen in the action-thriller, Into the Deep. He will next appear as Seymour Kraft in the upcoming biographical drama, Waltzing with Brando, which will release in September 2025.

