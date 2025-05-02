Who was Ricky Davao married to? All about his wife and kids as veteran actor, director passes away at 63

Filipino actor and director Ricky Davao, 63, passed away after struggling with cancer. His daughter, Arabella Davao, confirmed the news through an Instagram post on May 2, 2025.

Also known as Frederick Charles Caballes Davao, Ricky became popular over the years for his flawless acting skills. He also tried his luck in politics many years ago as he contested for the councillor of Quezon City's 4th congressional district.

Furthermore, Ricky Davao was married to Jackie Lou Blanco, who is also active in the entertainment industry and is known for being featured on shows like GMA Supershow and U Can Dance 2.0. The duo separated in 2011.

Arabella shared an Instagram post by tagging her family members and added a black-and-white photo of her father. The caption reads that Ricky was surrounded by all three children and recalled Davao's contributions as an actor.

“For more than four decades, he dedicated his life to the craft of acting and directing. His remarkable body of work and award-winning performances have left a lasting legacy that will continue to inspire. Most of all he was a loving father, brother, son, and friend,” read the caption.

Arabella expressed gratitude to those who were sending their prayers and messages while they were mourning their loss. Towards the end, Arabella wrote that all the information related to Ricky's memorial will soon be revealed.

Ricky Davao portrayed the lead in multiple projects, such as Kokey, Asero, Nasaan si Francis?, One Night Only, My Cactus Heart, Monday First Screening, and more. He was also a part of the stage for some time, appearing in plays like Felipe de las Casas, Larawan, Insiang, and Silver Lining.

Ricky Davao was the father of three children: Family and other details explained

The Manila, Philippines native received a lot of praise for his screen presence throughout his career. Apart from building a huge fan base for his contributions to films and television, Ricky also had a big family. This included three children from his marriage to Jackie Lou Blanco: Rikki Mae, Kenneth, and Arabella Davao.

Notably, Ricky Davao and Jackie Lou Blanco tied the knot back in 1989. According to the Inquirer, the duo was residing close to each other so that their children could spend time with both of them.

Back in 2023, Ricky appeared for an interview on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, where he seemingly referred to his separation from Jackie by saying that a breakup is never so easy, as per GMA News Online. He claimed that it is hard to say "goodbye" to anyone and addressed the reason for the same, as he stated:

“With breakups, there's anger, there's denial, and then slowly, you go through a negotiation whether or not you will accept it. You will miss her, it's hard.”

Ricky Davao's daughter, Arabella Davao, has already established herself as an actress. As per IMDb, she has appeared on projects like Batang Quiapo, Love Is Color Blind, and Fatherland.

Davao's second child, Rikki Mae, has also followed her father's footsteps and has a few shows in her credits, including Widows' War and Celebrity Bluff. However, Kenneth has maintained a distance from the spotlight for a long time.

As mentioned, detailed information on Ricky Davao's funeral is yet to be announced.

