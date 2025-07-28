Who is Screech? Meet the actor playing the new character in Happy Gilmore 2 

Happy Gilmore 2 premiered on Netflix on July 25, 2025, 30 years since the release of the first movie in 1996. The sequel was directed by Kyle Newacheck and written by Adam Sandler and Tim Herlihy, who also produced it alongside Robert Simonds and Jack Giarraputo. The film follows up on the story of Happy Gilmore, continuing the blend of sports and comedy that defined the original.The sequel features a range of returning and new characters, including several celebrity cameos. Among the new characters is the character Screech, played by Fernando Marrero. Although the role is limited in screen time, it has gained attention for its story arc. Screech is part of the Maxi League team and is one of several supporting characters introduced during the film’s golf tournament scenes.About the actor behind Screech in Happy Gilmore 2 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFernando Marrero plays Screech's character. Fernando Marrero is an American stuntman, athlete, and actor with experience in wrestling, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and mixed martial arts. His background in combat sports has supported his work in both action and comedy roles, particularly those requiring physical performance and stunt coordination.Apart from his sports work, Marrero has appeared in television series such as The Rookie: Feds and Night Court, as well as the Netflix comedy film Sandy Wexler, which was produced by Adam Sandler. In addition to acting, he has performed stunt work in various short films and video productions.Marrero has a wide range of experience across the entertainment industry. In Happy Gilmore 2, Marrero plays the character Screech, a member of the Maxi League team. The character appears during the film’s golf tournament scenes and is noted for its visual style and exaggerated physicality. The project represents one of Marrero’s more recent appearances in a mainstream feature.About Screech in Happy Gilmore 2 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn Happy Gilmore 2, Happy Gilmore returns to professional golf after years away, aiming to support his daughter’s ballet education. He competes in a tournament against players from the traditional Tour and the new Maxi Golf league, which uses modified players for longer drives. The film depicts the tournament’s progression, the rivalry between leagues, and the resolution of Happy’s challenges.Screech is a golfer who is part of the Maxi League team. The character’s nickname, 'Screech,' comes from the distinctive sound of the chainsaw he uses in his scenes. His role features visual comedy and exaggerated physicality, aligning with the film’s overall tone.Screech appears during a sequence that includes several cameo appearances by notable personalities such as Nikki Garcia, Rebecca Quin, Reggie Bush, and Oliver Hudson. These characters collectively contribute comic relief to the golf tournament scenes within the story.While Screech has a limited screen presence, he fits within the ensemble of eccentric and humorous players of Happy Gilmore 2. His presence supports the film’s blend of sports competition and lighthearted moments.Also read: Happy Gilmore 2 honors the late Grown Ups actor Cameron Boyce with a 'blink and miss' scene.