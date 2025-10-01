Why did Elon Musk cancel his Netflix subscription? Details explored

Elon Musk canceled his Netflix subscription after remarks made by television series creator Hamish Steele about political commentator Charlie Kirk. The incident drew wide attention as Musk announced his decision publicly on social media. His action added to a larger conversation surrounding streaming platforms, content creators, and political expression. Reports confirmed that Steele’s comments were the direct reason behind the move, though Musk’s announcement was limited to short posts online.According to a Daily Mail report published on October 1, 2025, Steele, the creator of Netflix’s animated series Dead End: Paranormal Park, allegedly referred to Kirk as a “Nazi” in a social media reply to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s statement on Kirk’s death. Screenshots of the comment went viral and were widely circulated, though outlets noted they had not independently verified them. Steele’s work had already been under scrutiny for including transgender themes in a children’s program, and the controversy grew after the remarks spread. Musk responded by stating he had canceled his own subscription to Netflix and reshared a post critical of the platform. His action fueled online debate and coincided with wider discussions about Netflix’s market position.Elon Musk and the Netflix cancellationElon Musk explained his decision through a post on X, formerly Twitter. He replied “Same” to a post by former Department of Energy scientist Matt Van Swol, who shared a screenshot of canceling his subscription. Van Swol criticized Netflix for employing someone accused of celebrating Kirk’s killing and for promoting what he described as “pro-trans content” in shows for young audiences. Musk also reposted other messages criticizing the themes in Steele’s program and wrote “This is not ok.” In another response, he called Steele a “groomer.&quot; Musk’s action quickly merged with a broader “Cancel Netflix” trend on X. Users shared screenshots of their cancellations, echoing Musk’s stance. The controversy unfolded while Netflix stock fell by about 1.3% that day, according to Investing.com, adding a financial angle to the public debate.Elon Musk reaction and public responseTesla, SpaceX and X CEO Elon Musk gestures while speaking during an inauguration event at Capital One Arena on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)Elon Musk’s cancellation became a trending topic online, drawing both support and criticism. Supporters argued that streaming platforms should consider the public behavior of creators they employ. Critics, including commentators cited by Hungarian Conservative in a September 28, 2025 article, argued that the decision blurred lines between personal expression and professional work. Some also pointed out that Steele’s series had ended in 2022 after two seasons but remained on the platform.Reports confirmed that Netflix has not released an official statement about Musk’s decision or Steele’s alleged remarks. The debate continues online, centering on questions of free expression, content choices in children’s programming, and the influence of public figures on consumer behavior.