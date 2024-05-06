"Why does the suit look baggy": David Corenswet trolled viciously as new Superman teaser arrives

James Gunn surprised fans by dropping the first look at David Corenswet as Superman in the upcoming 2025 DC film. However, the response to the look has been negative as fans aren't happy with the quality of the suit itself and are taking to social media to voice their dissatisfaction with it.

The first look at the upcoming Superman film features David Corenswet in his suit sitting in his apartment while some mysterious activity seems to be going on in the background. It seems very much reminiscent of Alex Ross' Kingdom Come design for the Man of Steel, but fans are overall dissatisfied with the look and expressed the same on social media.

David Corenswet's Superman suit inspired by Kingdom Come and New 52 look for the Man of Steel

James Gunn revealed the first look at his upcoming iteration of the Man of Steel on his social media account. This comes after he originally teased the logo when the movie began shooting back in February. It's also fans' first official look at David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Kal-El and the details here give a clear idea of the comic inspirations that are being used for the suit.

While the logo for David Corenswet's Superman is very much inspired by Alex Ross's Kingdom Come look, it also incorporates numerous elements from the character's look in the New 52 comic line, notably the collar, which was a mainstay of that universe. It also features the red trunks - a design choice that has been controversial and divisive among fans of the Man of Steel over the last few years.

Corenswet also features the classic Clark Kent hair curl, which has been another iconic aspect of the character. However, the overall quality of the look has many DC fans questioning the upcoming film.

Fans call the first look at Superman "fan-made"

Many DC fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the latest image, and the overall consensus is that fans are disappointed. While individuals were originally excited about the first look at David Corenswet in the suit, it seems like James Gunn's photo may not have met the expectations of many DC fans.

Netizens on X especially are calling the suit "fan-made" and "cheap," with many users also making comparisons to it looking like a suit that would belong on the "CW" network.

However, others didn't mince their words and expressed their disappointment with the suit.

"This suit is s**t," a user commented.

"Crap suit. Seem like starlord leather jacket painted blue and S on it," another user said.

Some also commented on how "baggy" the suit looks and said that it doesn't fit David Corenswet.

"It looks like the suit doesn't even fit him. It looks baggy." a netizen said.

However, other fans are still willing to give the Superman suit a chance in the future, even if the first look did disappoint them.

"I’m sure I will come to love the suit. But first impression is I do not. Not what I was expecting in the slightest," an X user said.

"Henry Cavill would have fit in that suit," joked another user commenting on the suit.

Superman is set to launch the brand new DC Universe that will be led by James Gunn and Peter Safran. The title is slated to release in theatres on July 11, 2025, and will also star Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Nathan Fillion, Skyler Gisondo, and more.

