Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon team up again after SNL for a Netflix Golf comedy show

Will Ferrell is set to reunite with his SNL co-star Molly Shannon for a golf comedy series that will debut on Netflix, the streaming platform announced on August 6, 2025. Titled GOLF, the series was first announced in May 2024 and was originally co-created by Ramy Youssef, Josh Rabinowitz, and Will Ferrell.

Ad

Youssef and Ferrell were set to star together and executive produce the series alongside Rabinowitz and Andy Campagna from Youssef’s Cairo Cowboy production. However, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed on August 5, 2025, that Youssef, Rabinowitz, and Campagna have exited the project due to creative differences.

Everything to know about Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon's upcoming Netflix series

Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon as seen together in March 2015 (Image via Getty)

The Netflix series marks Will Ferrell's foray into the world of scripted comedy series. He is set to play the fictional golf legend Lonnie 'The Hawk' Hawkins, while Molly Shannon will appear as his foul-mouthed ex-wife, Stacy, as per Deadline's report dated August 5, 2025.

Ad

Trending

The series will reportedly feature 10 episodes; however, no other information regarding the cast and plot details has been announced yet. Ferrell will executive produce the series alongside Jessica Elbaum and Alix Taylor for Gloria Sanchez Productions.

Rian Johnson, Nena Rodrigue, and Ram Bergman also share executive producer credits for T-Street. Moreover, Harper Steele, Chris Henchy, David Gordon Green, and Andrew Guest were added as executive producers following the departure of Youssef, Rabinowitz, and Campagna.

Ad

Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon have a celebrated history of past collaborations

Ad

Both Molly Shannon and Will Ferrell first collaborated as cast members on Saturday Night Live. Ferrel joined midway in season 20 in February 1995, and Shannon appeared from season 21 in September of that year.

The two appeared on popular sketches filmed at Studio 8H over the next five years. Among the most memorable ones are Dog Show, St. Monica’s High School Talent Auditions, and Dr. Beamon’s Office.

On the big screen, Ferrell and Shannon starred in A Night at the Roxbury and Superstar, both inspired by their SNL characters. They were also seen together in the 2006 sports comedy film Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, the 2012 Western film Casa De Mi Padre, and the 1999 mockumentary film The Thin Pink Line.

Ad

Furthermore, Ferrell and Shannon showcased their comedic talents while offering satirical commentary as the fictional broadcasters, Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan. They appeared on the Rose Parades in 2018 and 2019, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

They also appeared together on the comedy miniseries The Spoils of Babylon (2014) and its sequel, The Spoils Before Dying (2015). The series featured several SNL alums, including Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Kate McKinnon, Tim Meadows, and Chris Parnell, among others.

Ad

Shannon recently won the SAG Award for 'Best Comedy Ensemble' for her recurring role as the film producer Bev Melon in the fourth season of Only Murders In the Building. Her upcoming film projects include the road trip comedy Driver’s Ed, the action-comedy Balls Up, and the romantic comedy People We Meet On Vacation.

Meanwhile, Ferrell is busy with the production of the Tough Guys featuring Ryan Gosling, the action-comedy Judgment Day alongside Zac Efron and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, and The Prince of Fashion by Gus Van Sant.

Ad

Stay tuned for the latest news and updates from the movies and television shows releasing in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepti Sequeira Deepti is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She comes with more than 6 years of experience in the creative writing field and has written extensively for the entertainment and travel domains.



She holds a degree in Chemistry, but her true interest always lay in the creative field. A passion for reading from a young age fueled her desire to make a career change later in life and take up writing as her profession.



Apart from reading, her hobbies include watching movies, listening to music, and going to the beach. In her free time, she can be found looking up reviews of new and old films to add to her watchlist. She also enjoys watching foreign language films that help expand her knowledge base regarding different cultures around the world.



Asked to describe herself, she would promptly mention that she is a die-hard Swiftie and enjoys nothing more than listening to Taylor Swift songs on loop while writing. Know More