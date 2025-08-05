7 Shows to Watch if You Liked Netflix's Unspeakable Sins

Unspeakable Sins has engaged the Netflix audience with its depiction of Helana (portrayed by Zuria Vega), a woman trapped in an abusive marriage, and how she learns about freedom through an impulsive affair with a young man. The audience connects with Helena's challenges while she survives her controlling husband in an oppressive environment.

This intense Mexican thriller explores themes of sexual awakening, domestic violence, and revenge. However, Helena's journey from being trapped as a victim to an empowered woman drives the storyline forward through unexpected twists. The show explores how forbidden relationships hold the potential to become catalysts for extreme changes and personal evolution.

Viewers who enjoyed the thrilling plot twists and character development in Unspeakable Sins, the following seven shows offer similar themes. These series' delves into elements of betrayal, passion, and psychological curiosity that will satisfy the audience's craving for high-explosive drama.

Big Little Lies, The Affair, Fake Profile, and four other shows to watch if you liked Unspeakable Sins.

1) Dark Desire

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The premise of this show centres around Alma Solares, a respected and popular law professor married to Judge Leonardo, who appears to have a balanced life. However, during a weekend trip to a coastal town, Alma meets Dario Guerra, a mysterious young man whose presence ignites suppressed attraction within her.

This leads to an intense affair, drastically changing everything about her securely constructed life and challenging her moral limits. Dario's presence becomes increasingly risky as his true motives emerge through manipulation. The show gets more intense when Alma learns that her husband harbors his own set of disturbing secrets that affect the foundation of their marriage.

Like Unspeakable Sins, this series explores how affairs outside of marriage can change ordinary people into players of life-threatening games. Both shows feature strong female leads who utilize their internal strength through impulsive decisions and forbidden connections.

The show ran for two seasons and is available on Netflix for viewers.

2) Fatal Seduction

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Fatal Seduction revolves around Nandi Mahlati, a married psychology lecturer in Cape Town, and her friend. During a weekend retreat planned for relaxation, she encounters Jacob, who ignites feelings she thought were lost.

Their affair quickly spirals beyond her control as obsession and a murder mystery take hold of both individuals. Nandi finds herself questioning everyone around her as hidden truths resurface and suspicion grows.

The series explores the dangerous consequences of obsession and infidelity within a small community. Nandi's marriage to Leonard faces intense pressure as dark family secrets emerge to the surface.

This South African thriller shares Unspeakable Sins' highlight on married women finding empowerment through strangers who awaken dormant desires. Both shows demonstrate how passion can become a weapon against oppressive circumstances and controlling bonds.

The show is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

3) The Affair

A still from the series (Image via Apple TV)

The Affair narrates the story of Noah Solloway, a struggling writer and family man from Brooklyn, seeking inspiration for his new book. He meets a woman named Alison Bailey during a summer vacation. The series explores how a chance encounter transforms his life.

She was a local waitress grieving her young son's tragic death. They develop a strong attraction for each other. The affair destroys both their families and creates life-altering consequences.

The show, like Unspeakable Sins, uses different perspectives to narrate its story through different character viewpoints. Each episode reveals a different take on the same events and demonstrates how perspective and memory shapes reality.

While memory proves unreliable, as characters recall situations differently based on their personal biases and emotional states, the affair's consequences ripple through their families and community for time to come. With passing years, the characters face criminal investigations, divorce proceedings, and custody battles.

The Affair shares Unspeakable Sins' exploration of how extramarital relationships change an individual's life, leading to personal liberation and chaos. This show ran for five seasons and is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) Big Little Lies

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Big Little Lies takes place in California, focusing on three women whose lives intersect through their children's elementary school. Madeline Mackenzie (Reese Witherspoon) battles her ex-husband's new wife while managing her own marriage problems and teenage daughter.

Celeste Wright (Celeste Wright) appears to have a perfect marriage, but suffers domestic abuse from her volatile husband. And Jane Chapman (Shailene Woodley) arrives as a single mother harboring hidden secrets about her son's father and past trauma.

The show builds toward a school fundraiser where a death occurs under mysterious circumstances. Each woman carries burdens that threaten to reveal their carefully maintained persona and social recognition, just like the main lead did in Unspeakable Sins. The series examines sexual assault, female bonding, and domestic violence while also exploring themes of motherhood.

Later, the truth emerges as the characters confront their past traumas and find power in their unity. Like Unspeakable Sins, this series shows the troubles beneath seemingly perfect marriages and wealthy communities. Both series feature women looking for strength to fight against abusive, toxic relationships.

The show ran for two seasons and is now available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Dead to Me

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of this show follows Jen Harding (Christina Applegate), a real estate agent struggling with overwhelming grief after her husband's death in a hit-and-run accident. She encounters Judy (Linda Cardellini) at a grief support group, who shows up grieving her lost husband.

Both bond over the same loss, and Judy becomes Jen's closest friend. However, Judy harbours a life-altering secret about Jen's loss that threatens their bond and Jen's mental stability.

The series, unlike Unspeakable Sins, employs dark comedy as the tool to carry this psychological thriller, exploring thrilling themes of forgiveness and guilt. Judy's guilt over a secret compels her to make desperate attempts to help Jen heal, but their bond becomes increasingly complex as lies manifest and truth starts to surface.

This show also shares Unspeakable Sins' themes of revenge and deception and explores the impact of trauma in relationships. Dead to Me is on its third season and is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

6) Fake Profile

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The premise of this show follows the story of Camila Román, an exotic dancer, who finds herself falling for Miguel through a dating app. However, she learns slowly that he used false information and is, in reality, married with children, living a dual life.

Camila is left heartbroken and decides to take her revenge for the deception. She decides to infiltrate his family life. She becomes a nanny for his children to execute her revenge against him in the most unexpected ways.

The show explores themes of social media manipulation and digital deception in urban relationships, just like Unspeakable Sins did. Camila's desperation for vengeance becomes very dangerous as she grows attached to Miguel's innocent family members.

Fake Profile and Unspeakable Sins both feature women seeking revenge against men who have hurt them with deception. Each series displays that manipulation can become a potent weapon wielded by strong women.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) Desperate Lies

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Desperate Lies follows Liana, a woman fighting desperately to become a mother after years of failed attempts at conception. She finally becomes pregnant with twins, but deals with a shocking discovery that changes everything. The twins turn out to have different fathers due to an unexpected, rare biological phenomenon called heteropaternal superfecundation.

One of the fathers is her husband, while the other father is a man she got involved with briefly in the past. The show explores complex relationships as both men want to be involved in their child's life.

As the story progresses, family secrets emerge that threaten to destroy everyone involved in this complicated situation. The series explores desire, motherhood, family loyalty, and the consequences of keeping secrets from close-knit people. Just like Unspeakable Sins did.

The series is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

These seven shows, with similar themes to Unspeakable Sins, will engage the audience while compelling them to introspect about life, love, and betrayal. Let us know in the comment section which one of these is your favourite.

