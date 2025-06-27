Taylor Townsend touched by son Jayden's new obsession, plans to show it off at Wimbledon 2025

Taylor Townsend is getting ready to compete at this year's edition of Wimbledon. Before the American makes her way to her first round match at the prestigious tournament, Townsend took some time to show off her son's artistic skills on social media.

The WTA player uploaded an image where fans can see a dinosaur drawing created by Townsend's young son, Adyn. The cute design is filled with colors. The dinosaur can also be seen wearing a crown on its head.

The creative drawing delighted Taylor Townsend, who also teased the possibility of integrating the image into her Wimbledon outfit. If the American happened to include the dinosaur into her outfit at Wimbledon, the size of the image would need to be small.

A number of traditions are followed at Wimbledon. Players are required to wear outfits that are mostly white, meaning that, while the dinosaur could be a part of Taylor Townsend's wardrobe, it would need to be small.

Taylor Townsend is moved by son Jayden's new obsession: Dinosaurs I Image Source: Instagram

Townsend had her son Adyn in March 2021. Since then, she has won two Grand Slam titles in the Women's Doubles category. The trophies were won at last year's edition of Wimbledon and this year's edition of the Australian Open.

Ahead of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, Townsend spoke about how she "had a lot of guilt at home" when she was with her son during the first few months. Being a mother and a professional tennis player comes with unique challenges, which the tennis star had to overcome.

Taylor Townsend's singles performances in 2025

French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2025. - Source: Getty

It's been a year full of ups and downs for Taylor Townsend. The American tennis star couldn't get past Renata Zarazua in the first round of the Australian Open. After that, Townsend flew to her home country, where she competed at both Indian Wells and Miami.

The WTA player couldn't make it to the main draw of the BNP Paribas Open. Miami was kinder to Townsend, considering how she made it to the third round, in what could turn out to be one of the best results from her current season.

Townsend was recently able to qualify for the main draw of the French Open. She had to battle through three qualifying matches. Townsend was awarded with a Lucky Loser entry after being defeated by Daria Saville in the final round of qualifying.

Townsend was then defeated by Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the first round at Roland Garros. Next up for her will be the Wimbledon Championships, where she will compete in women's singles and doubles.

