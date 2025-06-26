"I had a lot of guilt when I was with my son" - Taylor Townsend gets honest about struggles of balancing motherhood & tennis career

Taylor Townsend discussed the challenge of juggling motherhood with her professional tennis career in a recent conversation. The American doubles specialist gave birth to her son, Adyn Aubrey, on March 14, 2021. She has regularly shared endearing images and messages about her son on her various social media channels.

Townsend's tennis career was put on hold during her pregnancy, but she is now back in full swing. She is ranked No. 2 in the WTA's doubles rankings, and her playing partner, Katerina Siniakova, is ranked No. 1. The pairing is widely recognized as the best women's doubles team in the world, having picked up trophies in Dubai and at the Australian Open in January.

Townsend was interviewed by Newsweek, which released the footage on their Instagram, and the 29-year-old gave an honest assessment of the difficulties of being a mother and a top tennis pro. She said:

"I honestly had a lot of guilt at home, when I was with my son, because I felt like I had no time. I had to train, I had to do gym, I had to do all these things, and I have someone else watching him, but I'm here. So how come I'm here, but I still don't feel like I'm spending time with you. So it was like - I - and then I'm home for three days, four days, and they fly by, and I'm, like, oh my God, I'm about to leave again."

Taylor Townsend also talked about the changes in her priorities once Adyn Aubrey came on the scene. Losing matches took on an entirely different meaning:

"I just felt like losses weren't that bad because it's - I have something else that's, like, more important. That doesn't mean that tennis is not important to me, but it's not my life anymore."

Despite all the challenges, Townsend believed that her experience had made her stronger mentally and a better player. She still hates to leave her son behind when she's on the Tour, but has learned to deal with it:

"So that was very hard for me. So then I shifted from, like, quantity of time, to, like, quality time. Even just the mental struggles that, you know, are spoken or unspoken. Obviously the bodily changes. But I feel like I'm much stronger now after having him, than, like, I was before."

Taylor Townsend returned from her maternity leave in 2022. She reached the semifinals of the French Open doubles, partnering Madison Keys, and then finished runner-up in the US Open alongside Caty McNally.

Taylor Townsend suffered an injury in March this year and was able to spend more time with her son

French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2025. - Source: Getty

Taylor Townsend was injured during the Miami Open in March and was away from the Tour for a few weeks. She was able to spend time with Adyn, her son, but still found leaving him to rejoin the tour a wrench. At that time, Townsend posted a message on Instagram to Adyn, writing:

"ADYN, I am so proud of you. These last two months with you has been so fullfiling and incredible. Always remember… No matter how faraway I am, I am Always with you! I love you to the moon, Stars, and above Love, Mommy."

Taylor Townsend and Siniakova will be hopeful of a trophy at Wimbledon in July. They are the defending champions in London, having defeated Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe in the 2024 final.

