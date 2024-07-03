Will Taylor Swift have a cameo appearance on ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’? Fans speculation over Ryan Reynolds' Evermore-inspired post explored

Ryan Reynolds' latest Instagram story sparked further talk of a cameo from his longtime friend and pop star, Taylor Swift, in his new movie Deadpool and Wolverine, slated for release on July 26, 2024. On July 2, Reynolds uploaded a promo picture for the upcoming superhero flick in which he mimicked Swift's Evermore album art.

Reynolds, dressed as Deadpool, had his back to the camera, looking into a forest, much like Swift on her album cover. The picture also had the title track featuring Bon Iver from her ninth studio album, attached as background music.

This reignited speculations about the singer appearing in the movie, even after Entertainment Weekly confirmed on July 2 that Swift was not in the film.

However, fans seemed to take Ryan Reynolds's story as a sign, speculating about the possibility of a Taylor Swift cameo.

"It’s confirmed. She’s in the movie," one fan tweeted.

"I have a feeling Taylor is in this movie bruh," commented another fan.

"ryan reynolds is always doing something funny. deadpool and taylor swift crossover? i'm here for it," another added.

Other fans expressed their hopes of seeing Swift take on the role of Alison Blaire, aka Dazzler, a mutant who can convert sound vibrations to light.

"never gonna beat the dazzler allegations," wrote another fan.

"ok she’s ganna EAT as dazzler onmg," tweeted a fan.

"I really hope she’s in it. I want to see her as Dazzler in it, and probably have her own solo @MarvelStudios film too if she’s interested," commented someone else.

While Entertainment Weekly reported Swift will not appear in the movie, neither Taylor Swift nor Ryan Reynolds have officially confirmed or denied the possibility of her cameo.

Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift became friends through Blake Lively

According to The Daily Mail, Taylor Swift and Ryan Reynolds became acquainted through Blake Lively, Reynolds' wife. Swift and Lively have been friends since 2015.

Reynolds and Lively's children have often been connected to Taylor Swift's music, with their first daughter, James, credited as the baby voice on the track Gorgeous from Swift's 2017 album, Reputation. Swift has also used the children's names, James, Betty, and Inez, throughout her songs in her 2020 album, Folklore.

So it stands to reason fans are excited to see an official collaboration between Swift and Reynolds. In a 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ryan Reynolds expressed his interest in having Swift in a Marvel movie, adding:

"Are you kidding me? I would do anything for that woman. She’s a genius.”

Rumors of Swift's alleged cameo in Deadpool and Wolverine reignited in October 2023, when the singer was pictured with Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Shawn Levy, the movie's director, at a Kansas City Chiefs NFL game. Swift had been at the game to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the rumors intensified after IMAX released a promotional poster on June 10 that saw Deadpool and Wolverine hand in hand, wearing friendship bracelets that said IMAX. Swifties popularized the bracelets during The Eras Tour, referring to Swift's 2023 track, You're On Your Own, Kid.

In an interview with Fandango in May 2024, Ryan Reynolds spoke about Swift's rumored cameo. He said that "straight-up dishonesty isn't in the cards," adding,

"Movies like this, there's so much speculation about so many people that might end up in the film. I saw one that was convinced Elvis was in the movie. Anything can happen and that's sort of what I love about this universe. Surprises are the essence of Deadpool.”

While Taylor Swift's career is mostly music, she has acted in her fair share of movies, including Cats, Valentine's Day, and Amsterdam.

Deadpool and Wolverine will see Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman embody their respective persona on screen together for the first time since 2009. Jackman last appeared as Wolverine in the 2017 flick Logan.

The cast includes Leslie Uggams, Brianna Hildebrand, Morena Baccarin, and Karan Soni, who will reprise their characters from the previous installments.

