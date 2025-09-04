Wuthering Heights movie: Everything to know about the latest trailer starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi

The first teaser for Wuthering Heights has been released, starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi. Directed by Emerald Fennell, the film features Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw and Elordi as Heathcliff. The teaser introduces the main setting. It shows the Earnshaw and Linton families in rural Yorkshire around 1770 and sets up the central relationship without full context.
The clip features Catherine and Heathcliff in short scenes, and includes a wedding image that drew attention during filming. The teaser also confirms the lead roles and the source material by Emily Brontë. The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas in February 2026.
Wuthering Heights trailer: Key scenes and music
The teaser shows exchanges between Catherine and Heathcliff. It features a wedding image that was discussed online after filming. It uses the track Everything Is Romantic by Charli XCX to pace the cuts and tone. The teaser shows Catherine reflecting as Heathcliff pledges to follow her, and includes a scene where Elordi asks:
“Do you want me to stop?”
Robbie replies to this, saying “No.”
The trailer mixes period visuals with sensual imagery. Shots include Robbie in a wedding dress, Elordi working in a stable, and close-ups of hands kneading bread and touching egg yolks.
Other moments show Catherine and Heathcliff face to face, a bodice being laced and cut, and horse tack placed across a woman’s face. These images cut between stillness and intensity. The trailer closes with the two leads about to kiss, giving a first impression of the film’s style.
Wuthering Heights cast and roles
Margot Robbie plays Catherine Earnshaw. Jacob Elordi plays Heathcliff. Other cast members include Hong Chau as Nelly Dean, Alison Oliver as Isabella Linton, and Shazad Latif as Edgar Linton. Owen Cooper plays the younger Heathcliff. Martin Clunes and Ewan Mitchell are also part of the cast.
Robbie serves as the producer through LuckyChap with Josey McNamara. This marks her third collaboration with LuckyChap after Promising Young Woman and Saltburn.
Wuthering Heights production updates
Emerald Fennell first teased the project in June 2024 with an illustration and a Brontë quote posted on X. She wrote in a January 10, 2024, Los Angeles Times piece about her interest in gothic themes. Production began in the U.K. in 2025.
On March 21, 2025, Robbie was photographed in a wedding gown on set. Elordi told IndieWire on April 17, 2025, that he joined after a direct message from Fennell. He praised Robbie’s performance, calling her a strong collaborator.
Wuthering Heights release date
Wuthering Heights opens in cinemas on February 13, 2026, through Warner Bros. It adapts Emily Brontë’s 1847 novel. The story follows the Earnshaw and Linton families and the relationship between Catherine and Heathcliff. Earlier adaptations include William Wyler’s 1939 film, a 2009 ITV miniseries, and Andrea Arnold’s 2011 version.
The first trailer sets the stage for a new adaptation of Emily Brontë’s novel. It introduces the lead characters and gives a glimpse of the film’s style ahead of release.
