You Can’t Run Forever: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

Formerly titled The Woods, the thriller movie You Can’t Run Forever is slated to hit theaters, digital, and on-demand on May 17, 2024.

The film release, which tells the story of a serial killer played by Academy Award-winner J.K. Simmons, is set to be released about three years after it was first announced with its previous title. It’s a family affair movie for Simmons, with his real-life partner Schumacher as co-writer and director, their daughter Olivia Simmons as one of his co-stars, and their son Joe Simmons credited for the film score.

The plot summary reads:

“A teenage girl suffering from anxiety due to tragic events from her past finds herself hunted through the woods by a sociopath on a murderous rampage.”

Disclaimer: Significant spoilers ahead for You Can’t Run Forever.

You Can’t Run Forever will hit theaters and digital on May 17

Through various methods, Lionsgate’s tense new thriller premieres on Friday, May 17, 2024, in the US. The film will be available for fans to watch in theaters through a limited theatrical run and at home on digital and on-demand on the same day.

No details on which platforms the movie will be available for streaming have been confirmed as of yet.

Cast and characters in You Can’t Run Forever

American actor J.K. Simmons stars as murderous college professor Wade in the movie. Simmons has appeared in numerous Marvel movies, such as the Spiderman franchise films and Whiplash, where he won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

He will be joined by Isabelle Anaya, whose writing credits include Donny’s Bar Mitzvah and Insta Millionaire: Mystery Donor, as well as Fernanda Urrejola, who is best known for playing as Maria Elvira in Netflix’s hit series Narcos.

Below is the complete list of cast and characters fans can expect to see in the upcoming film.

J.K. Simmons as Wade

Isabelle Anaya as Miranda

Fernanda Urrrejola as Jenny

Allen Leech as Eddie

Graham Patrick Martin as Deputy Dwyer

Andres Velez as Deputy Morgan

Kevin Quinn as Todd

Olivia Simmons as Emily

Michael Spears as Ranger Stevens

Alet Taylor as Sally

Randy Gonzalez as Miguel

Spencer Kramber as Burly man

Beau Linnell as Fred

Max Garfin as Ben

Mikaela Poon as Carleigh

Blake de Pastino as Ranger Collins

June Clemons as Louise

Parker Fenady as Parker

What is the plot of You Can’t Run Forever?

The plot of the new J.K. Simmons thriller film revolves around a terrifying tale of the survival of an innocent young woman who is going to be hunted by a college professor embarking on a deranged vengeance and murderous rampage after learning of his wife’s affair.

The official plot synopsis reads:

“Miranda, a young woman already suffering from acute anxiety due to a past tragedy, faces a new terror when a serial killer chooses her as his new target. In a harrowing hunt through the woods, Miranda finds strength she never knew she had as she tries to elude her murderous tracker.”

The synopsis further reads:

”Academy Award winner J.K. Simmons stars in a spine-chilling thriller about the strength of family and the astonishing power of the human spirit.”

You Can’t Run Forever marks Schumacher’s third feature film, the first two being the comedy movie 3 Geezers! and the existential drama film I’m Not Here, all of which stars J.K. Simmons.

Ahead of the You Can’t Run Forever release, fans can watch the multiple trailers Lionsgate has released to glimpse what the new thriller brings. The first of the thrillers shared via Lionsgate’s YouTube channel, dated April 16, starts with J.K. Simmons’ character teaching, only to return to his home and discover evidence of his wife’s infidelity before going into a multi-hour hunt that’s set to leave viewers feel uncomfortable, killing anyone he meets along the way.