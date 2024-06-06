4batz ‘Thank You, Jada’ tour 2024: Presale, dates, venues, & all you need to know

4batz ‘Thank You, Jada’ tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from July 29, 2024, to August 10, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The upcoming tour is the singer's first-ever headlining tour and will feature music from his debut mixtape, U Made Me a St4r.

The upcoming tour is set to feature concerts in cities such as Chicago, Boston, and Los Angeles, among other cities. The singer announced the new tour via a post on his official Instagram page on June 5, 2024.

The presale for the tour starts on June 6, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. Moreover, the said presale can be accessed by registering via the link provided in the singer's social bio. There will also be a Live Nation, Ticketmaster, and several other presales also available at the same time.

General tickets for the tour will be available from June 7, 2024, at 10:00 am local time via Ticketmaster or the aforementioned official website of the singer. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

4batz ‘Thank You, Jada’ tour 2024 dates and venues

The dates and venues for the 4batz ‘Thank You, Jada’ tour 2024 are given below:

July 29, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois, at Avondale Music Hall

July 31, 2024 — Boston, Massachusetts, at Brighton Music Hall

August 1, 2024 — Brooklyn, New York, at Music Hall of Williamsburg

August 2, 2024 — Washington, DC, at Howard Theater

August 4, 2024 — Atlanta, Georgia, at The Masquerade

August 6, 2024 — Houston, Texas, at White Oak Music Hall

August 7, 2024 — Dallas, Texas, at The Echo

August 9, 2024 — Los Angeles, California, at Echoplex

August 10, 2024 — Oakland, California, at KMEL Summer Jam

The upcoming tour will be the singer's first 2024 tour, alongside being his first-ever headlining tour. The tour was preceded by the release of his debut EP, U Made Me a St4r, on May 3, 2024, via Gamma Records.

The EP has been a minor success so far, peaking at number 91 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 87 on the Canadian album chart. The EP features collaborations with Drake and Kanye West.

Speaking about the EP in an interview with Billboard Magazine for Billboard's 21 Under 21 issue, which celebrates innovative and influential young artists and musicians annually; 4batz stated that the EP allowed him to showcase his talents to the world:

"The EP showed people that I’m not a one-trick pony. I’m glad people can see a little bit of what I’m capable of, and I can’t wait to show them even more."

The singer continued:

"I’m the best — that’s how I look at it. You have to be doing something very, very special to be called something that’s not a human figure. It’s so good it can’t be true. That’s one of the biggest compliments to me."

4batz has been nominated for the Best New Artist award at the 2024 BET Awards. The nomination is the singer's first major industry award nomination since the start of his career.

4batz rose to prominence with the release of his single Act II: Date @ 8 on December 15, 2024. The self-released single became a TikTok success and subsequently debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, where it peaked at number 7.