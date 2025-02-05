5 Marianne Faithfull songs to remember as singer passes away

Marianne Faithfull passed away on January 30, 2025, at the age of 78. A celebrated singer and songwriter, her career lasted more than fifty years, evolving from early 1960s pop to more profound and introspective themes in her later work. Known for her distinctive voice and storytelling, Faithfull released numerous albums and songs.

From As Tears Go By to Why D'Ya Do It?, Faithfull's music shows her versatility and talent. Here are five of her songs that still connect with listeners. All of these tracks, among many, show different feelings and stories, reflecting her growth as an artist and her influence over the years.

Commemorating the life and songs of Marianne Faithfull

1) As Tears Go By (1965)

Trending

As Tears Go By, released in 1965, was the first song brought to life by Marianne Faithfull, which started her career as a singer. The song, written by Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Andrew Oldham (the Rolling Stones' boss), quickly became popular.

The song's soft instrumental music and Faithfull's gentle singing create one of the most touching moments in 1960s pop music. Her first song showed her knack for expressing deep feelings and hinted at what she would do in the future. Even though her career would go in many different musical directions later on, As Tears Go By is still a key part of her memory.

2) Sister Morphine (1969)

Marianne Faithfull (Image via Getty)

Sister Morphine, released in 1969, stands as one of Marianne Faithfull’s most powerful and haunting songs. Written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, Sister Morphine explores addiction and sadness. Its slow, bluesy style complements Faithfull’s raw, fragile voice, enhancing the song’s haunting message.

The song talks about drug addiction and its effects, which was personal for Faithfull because she dealt with substance abuse during that time. Moreover, this song still is one of her most famous and impactful pieces. It's a powerful track about being vulnerable yet surviving, showcasing how Faithfull turns her personal struggles into relatable music.

3) The Ballad of Lucy Jordan (1979)

Marianne Faithfull performs in Berlin (Image via Getty)

Among Marianne Faithfull's most moving works is Broken English from 1979, which includes the Ballad of Lucy Jordan. Written by the musician and novelist Shel Silverstein, the song focuses on a woman considering her life as she accepts her aging.

Furthermore, The Ballad of Lucy Jordan shows Faithfull's change from being pop star to becoming a deep and seasoned artist, hence it is a major song in her career. As it did upon its first release, audiences today still find great resonance in the song's moving message about the passing of time and the subdued struggle of following society's standards.

4) Why D'Ya Do It? (1979)

Performing at Le Trianon (Image via Getty)

Why D'Ya Do It? is from Marianne Faithfull's 1979 record Broken English. Co-written by Faithfull, the song openly shows feelings of sadness and betrayal. The lyrics talk about cheating and emotional hurt, and they are presented in a strong and powerful way that grabs your attention. Faithfull's voice is now rougher and more intense, showing the intense feelings behind the lyrics.

Particularly, Why D'Ya Do It? is one of her most heartfelt and genuine songs. It’s a bold look at love, pain, and the tricky nature of relationships. The song's straightforwardness and openness make it unique in Faithfull's collection, showing raw honesty. It shows her talent for turning her personal pain into music that many people can connect with and that has a strong artistic impact.

5) Broken English (1979)

At the Mulberry x Alexa Chung Collection Launch (Image via Getty)

Marianne Faithfull’s career took a major turn with Broken English (1979). The title track’s edgy, punk-influenced style was a bold shift from her earlier work, showcasing her deep, velvety voice in a new way.

Furthermore, Broken English became a rallying cry for those who felt alienated from mainstream culture due to its powerful and uncompromising lyrics, which catapulted it to instant legendary status. As a watershed event in her career, it ranks high among Faithfull's most recognizable songs.

Marianne Faithfull’s passing marks the end of an era, but her music will live on. With her unique voice, raw honesty, and bold exploration of personal and social issues, she left a lasting impact on the music world.

These five songs serve as a reminder of Marianne Faithfull's ongoing presence and the impact she had on music and culture as admirers honor her legacy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback