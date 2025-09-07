“A 2014 Tumblr fever dream coming back to life”: Netizens react as 5 Seconds of Summer take the stage at Jonas Brothers’ LA concert

The Jonas Brothers brought a major surprise for fans at their September 6, 2025, Los Angeles concert of the Greetings From Your Hometown Tour. Midway through their set, The Jonas Brothers brought Australian pop-rock band 5 Seconds of Summer on stage and performed the band's popular 2014 song, She Looks So Perfect.Announcing the band at the concert in Intuit Dome in Inglewood, LA, Joe Jonas said, &quot;We've known them for a couple years now. We've had a lot of mutual collaborators as well. But deep down, these are just great people. And we love seeing great people win when they're out there doing their thing. Even if they're from a different country... our friends, your friends, make some noise for our boys 5 Seconds of Summer.&quot;For many fans, this surprise collaboration was very exciting, and they took to social media to express their emotions, with some talking about the nostalgia and saying it brought 2014 to life.SCOPAR @BigScoparLINKThat’s not a concert, that’s a 2014 Tumblr fever dream coming back to life 😂Priscillia Oduwa🦋 @prisie1882LINKJonas Brothers bringing 5SOS on stage? LA just got a nostalgia overloadShoxxy 🐻⛓️ @Femola3030LINKSomeone said nostalgia overloadCouldn't agree moreMany fans also talked about the energy of the concert and how exciting it must have been who witnessed it in person.𝐋𝐲𝐫𝐞𝐱ᴸʸʳᵉˣ @iamlyrexLINKThat sounds like an incredible collaboration! The energy must have been electric with both bands on stage together.Chica💕💅🏼 @Hajyaaa_BLINKThat must’ve been an epic throwback moment, fans were probably losing it!Therapist @Ahmad_abdussalmLINKThe crowd cheered them soo much and they feel it in their spirit see how they are dancingMore The Jonas Brothers' Concert in Los AngelesAs reported by PEOPLE on September 7, 2025, the Jonas Brothers' surprise performance with 5 Seconds of Summer also came with behind-the-scenes moments posted on social media.In a TikTok video posted earlier in the evening, the trio joked about whether the song would be part of the setlist. In the comments section, 5SOS responded, calling the trio “legends.”Apart from 5SOS, the concert also featured John Legend, who performed his 2013 hit All of Me before joining the band for a performance of I Believe from their 2019 album Happiness Begins. These guest appearances are the latest in the trio’s JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown tour. The previously invited artists, like Disney co-star Demi Lovato, Kelsea Ballerini, Ryan Cabrera, and Plain White T’s, to share the stage with them. The tour is set to run through November 14, 2025, with the final show in Uncasville, Connecticut. The next show on the schedule is on September 13, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Fans can find more information on the Jonas Brothers' official website (www.jonasbrothers.com)Jonas Brothers announce A Very Jonas Christmas MovieAs reported by Billboard on September 5, 2025, the Jonas Brothers &quot;they’ll be home for Christmas&quot; as they announced their upcoming movie, A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, set to premiere globally on Disney+ on November 14, 2025.As reported by Billboard, the film will feature Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas playing themselves as they try their best to travel from London to New York just in time to spend Christmas with their families. The official teaser of A Very Jonas Christmas Movie (Image via YouTube)In the trailer, the brothers are seen finishing up a show in London before facing a series of obstacles, including travel delays, wild animals, and some bizarre accidents, as they try to make it home for the holidays.According to Billboard, the movie’s cast also includes Billie Lourd, Laverne Cox, KJ Apa, Chloe Bennett, Andrew Barth Feldman, Andrea Martin, Kenny G, Randall Park, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, with cameos from the extended Jonas family. Directed by Oscar-winning director Jessica Yu, the film is produced by the Jonas Brothers.