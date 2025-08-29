7 KJ Apa movies and shows to watch if you loved him in 'The Map That Leads to You'

KJ Apa has captured the hearts of millions with his charming performance in The Map That Leads to You. The actor was born in Auckland, New Zealand, and has built an impressive career across television and movies.

KJ Apa embodies the role of Jack, a charming wanderer who encounters Heather on a night train to Barcelona in In The Map That Leads to You.

Their unexpected connection becomes an emotional journey that transforms both their lives forever. The New Zealand native brings depth and authenticity to his roles as a free-spirited traveler.

KJ Apa's filmography spans several genres, from biographical films to teen drama. His potential to connect with fans through diverse characters made him a recognized actor in Hollywood. From his varied roles in the latest movie to television production, KJ Apa continues to demonstrate his versatility as a performer.

A Dog's Purpose, The Last Summer, Songbird, and four other KJ Apa movies and shows to watch if you liked his performance in The Map That Leads to You.

1) Riverdale

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Riverdale marked KJ Apa's most popular character as Archie Andrews. This movie is a more profound reimagining of the classic comic story. The show transformed the comical Archie stories into a mystery teen drama filled with complex secrets, murder, and relationships.

KJ Apa embodies a musician and athlete who is the centre of the narrative's darkest mysteries. Throughout the show's seven seasons, his character navigates romance, family drama, and risky situations.

The show became a cultural phenomenon and launched KJ Apa into stardom. His acting as the main lead displayed his potential to balance vulnerability and strength. KJ Apa's musical talent also shone through as his character often performed music in the show.

Riverdale is available for viewers to watch on Netflix.

2) The Hate U Give

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

In this movie, KJ Apa adapted a supporting role of Chris, the white lover of the main lead, Starr Carter. This intense drama addresses significant social issues, including racism and brutality.

KJ Apa's character represents the complexities of relationships between people of different races. His performance required adapting to the movie's heavy subject matter and sensitive approach to the heavy topics.

The film received critical acclaim for its raw portrayal of contemporary social issues. KJ Apa displayed his range by stepping into a supporting role that required emotional brilliance. His work in this movie showed his commitment to crucial storytelling beyond typical teen roles.

The Hate U Give is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) A Dog's Purpose

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This film features KJ Apa as Ethan Montgomery. The heartwarming family film sheds light on a dog's journey through multiple lives. The premise follows Balley, a dog who reincarnates many times to find his life purpose and reunite with his original owner. KJ Apa portrays the grown-up version of Ethan, the dog's first owner.

His character represents the loving bond between humans and animals across time. The film explores loyalty, love, and life's meaning from a dog's perspective. KJ Apa brought warmth and sincerity to his role as the adult Ethan.

This heartwarming film is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) I Still Believe

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie displayed KJ Apa's dramatic range as he portrayed real-life Christian musician Jeremy Camp. The biographical film follows Jermey's love story with his first wife, Melissa, and her battle with cancer.

Apa transformed himself for this role, learning to play and studying the mannerisms of Jeremy Camp. His performance captures young love and deep loss. The film required Apa to sing and perform music with authenticity as a Grammy nominated artist.

His commitment to the role included months of musical training and preparation. Apa delivered a compelling performance that honored the real-life narrative of resilience and faith.

This biographical drama is available for viewers to watch on Amazon Prime.

5) The Last Summer

A still from the movie (Image via IMDB)

The movie's premise follows Griffin, a young man tackling relationship complexities during the summer before starting college. This romantic comedy with Apa and several Chicago teens examines friendship and love before beginning a new phase of their lives.

Apa's character has a commitment phobia and the fear of dealing with adulting. His narrative explores the universal anxiety of leaving teen days behind and dealing with uncertain futures as adults.

The ensemble cast allowed Apa to display his comedic timing and skills. His character growth throughout the summer resonated with viewers facing the same life developments. Apa brought authenticity to the character of a teen grappling with crucial life decisions.

This movie is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

6) Songbird

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie features Apa in a dystopian thriller during a pandemic lockdown. He embodies the role of Nico, a courier boy immune to the virus, who works to deliver different packages in the quarantined town.

The movie explores themes of survival and love in a world devastated by the disease. Apa's character risks everything to be with his partner, Sara, who lives in a different isolated zone. The film required intense physical performance as Nico navigates the risky and empty streets of Los Angeles.

His portrayal of a man driven by compassion and love in desperate circumstances displayed his ability to tackle drama with high stakes. Apa anchored this thriller with emotional depth despite the challenging topic.

This dystopian thriller is available for viewers to watch on Amazon Prime.

7) Dead Reckoning

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

In this film, Apa embodies the role of Niko, a young man seeking revenge for his parents' killing. This action thriller follows his character's menacing journey through the criminal underworld.

The movie blends elements of intense drama and crime drama sequences that showcase Apa's physical strengths. His character must navigate violence and betrayal while pursuing justice for his family. The film allowed Apa to explore darker content and demonstrate his acting range beyond typical teen drama roles.

His performance as Niko required both explosive action-oriented physicality and emotional depth. Apa proved his ability to carry an action thriller while maintaining the character's emotional depth throughout the violent narrative.

This crime drama is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

These are some notable mentions from the filmography of KJ Apa for viewers who liked him in The Map That Leads to You.

