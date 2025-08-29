Wednesday returns with new faces that bring excitement to Nevermore Academy. The hit Netflix series continues Jenna Ortega's engaging performance as the iconic Addams prodigal daughter.

The first season introduced viewers to the gothic world of normies and outcasts. Wednesday navigated school drama while solving mysteries at her new boarding school. She forms an unlikely bond with her roommate, Enid Sinclair, and faces off against the dangerous Hyde creature.

Tyler Galpin's shocking transformation left viewers stunned by the season finale. The second season brings back familiar characters like Gomez, Morticia, and Pugsley Addams. The core cast returns to continue the narrative from where season one concluded.

However, the series's creators added several new characters to shake things up. These fresh additions bring new mysteries, conflicts, and relationships. Each new character serves a specific purpose in advancing the overall plot.

The newcomers range from enemies to allies, family members to school staff. The first part of season two introduces twelve new faces that transform the dynamics at Nevermore Academy completely.

7 Best new characters introduced in Wednesday season 2 part 1

7) Bruno Yuson (The Gentle Jock)

A still from the show (Image via IMDB)

Noah B. Taylor portrays the charming werewolf student who captures Enid's heart. Bruno breaks the typical jock stereotype by displaying genuine maturity and kindness.

His relationship with Enid creates stress with her former love interest, Ajax. The character shows grace when he notices unresolved feelings between Ajax and Enid. Rather than being possessive or arrogant, Bruon steps back gracefully.

His werewolf heritage gives him common ground with Enid as she embraces her nature. The love triangle adds emotional depth to Wednesday's supporting cast dynamics.

Bruno's maturity contrasts sharply with the typical teenage romance chaos found in other shows. His graceful approach to relationships sets an interesting example for younger fans. The character development displays how supernatural beings can maintain their humanity despite their otherworldly nature.

6) Judi Spannegel -The Twisted Assistant

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Heather Matarazzo delivers a memorable performance as Willo Hill's eccentric executive assistant. Judi appears as a cheerful, wide-eyed, vibrant employee who adores her boss, Dr. Rachael Fairburn.

Her overly vibrant demeanor and constant glee hide darker secrets beneath the surface. Matarazzo's portrayal gives no hints about the character's real nature until the big reveal.

The twist surrounding Judi becomes one of the most shocking moments in the first part. Her character proves that appearances can be completely deceiving in the Wednesday universe.

The role displays Matarazzo's range as she balances sinister undertones with innocent charm. Judi's transformation from sweet assistant to revealed threat displays the series's ability to surpass expectations. Her character arc reminds fans that evil can conceal itself behind innocent faces.

5) Agnes DeMille - The Obsessed Fan

A still from the show (Image via IMDB)

Evie Templeton brings an unsettling vibe as Anges DeMille, one of Wednesday's obsessed stalkers. The character appears as an innocent student with doe eyes and pig-tailed hair. However, Agnes harbors a deep obsession with Wednesday and desperately wants to become just like her.

Her sinister smile and mirroring behavior create genuine awkwardness among fans. Agnes represents the dangerous side of hero worship taken to intense levels. She makes herself useful enough that Wednesday tolerates her presence for some time.

Yet her annoying behavior irritates both Wednesday and Enid throughout their interactions. The character serves as a twisted mirror, reflecting Wednesday, which creates tension between the main character and Enid. Her presence adds psychological complexity to the stalker narrative, driving much of the season's mystery.

4) Granny Hester Frump - The Family Powerhouse

A still from the show (Image via IMDB)

Joanna Lumley brings gravitas as Morticia's intimidating mother to Wednesday. Granny Hester represents the only person who can make the powerful Morticia nervous. Her presence creates intricate family dynamics that mirror Wednesday's relationship with her mother.

The character adds layers to the Addams traditions and family history. Lumley balances the character's manipulative nature with genuine family care. Granny Hester becomes a rare person who can bring a smile to the usually stoic Wednesday's face.

Her scenes provide both emotional depth and comic relief to the family narratives. Her old school approach to family issues contrasts Morticia's more modern parenting style. Lumley's performance brings mischief and wisdom to every scene she appears in throughout the episodes.

3) Professor Orloff - The Floating Educator

Christopher Lloyd as Uncle Fester in the movie (Image via IMDB)

Christopher Lloyd unexpectedly returns to the Addams world as Professor Orloff. The character exists as a disembodied head floating in a jar on wheels.

Lloyd's previous role as Uncle Fester in The Addams Family movie makes this casting particularly special. Professor Orloff takes his teaching job seriously despite his unusual physical restrictions. However, students still find ways to disrupt his classes, creating funny classroom scenes.

Lloyd brings authority and frustration to the role as students test his patience. The character represents the series's ability to seamlessly blend horror elements with academic settings. His floating head design creates genuine creepiness for fans.

2) Dr. Rachael Fairburn - The Mysterious Psychiatrist

A still from the show (Image via IMDB)

Thandiwe Newton joins as the enigmatic psychiatrist working with troubled outcasts at Willow Hill. Dr.Fairburn specializes in treating supernatural beings and understanding their unique psychological needs.

Her expertise makes her a potential threat if she chooses to manipulate rather than heal. Newton crafts a character who remains enigmatic throughout most of part one.

Audiences question whether she genuinely wants to help exploit or outcasts their abilities. Her interactions with Wednesday create stress as both characters study each other carefully. The final scene reveals her true intentions and dedication to helping outcasts' rehabilitation. Dr.Fairburn's character explores themes about mental health treatment for supernatural individuals.

1) Slurp - The Reanimated Threat

A still from the show (Image via IMDB)

Owen Painter brings life to the undead as Pugsley's hidden zombie companion. Slurp represents the reanimated corpse of a former Nevermore student brought back through Pugsley's experiments.

The character starts as a mindless creature but regenerates brains by consuming others. His transformation from a domesticated creature to a potential threat creates suspense for the upcoming episodes.

Slurp's presence raises questions about death, life, and the consequences of being involved in supernatural forces. The character connects to Wednesday's theme about outcasts finding their place in the world. His gradual return to life suggests a bigger role in the future episodes.

These seven new characters enhance Wednesday's already enriching narrative landscape. Each addition brings eccentric elements that expand the show's fantastical and character relationships.

