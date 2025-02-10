"A Halftime Show performance like no one else before" — Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl clips go viral after Kendrick Lamar's performance

After Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX performance on February 9, 2025, videos of Rihanna's 2023 halftime show resurfaced online.

Lamar's show featured SZA and Serena Williams, while Rihanna's performance made headlines for her second pregnancy reveal. Fans shared clips, comparing the two and praising Rihanna.

Sharing a clip of the same, an X user tweeted:

"Whether you like Rihanna or not she changed the game & raised the bar for a Halftime Show performance like no one else before."

"The reason everyone cherish and enjoyed Rihanna's Superbowl performance the most is because everyone knew all of the songs. Those were back to back to back some of the biggest hits in the past 20 years, it's different." an X user commented.

"it's time to admit rihanna had the BEST halftime super bowl show..." another X user mentioned.

Additionally, netizens also expressed their thoughts on how it was difficult to move on from the singer's Super Bowl performance:

"Rihanna’s Super Bowl is still one of my favorites of all time." an internet user stated.

"Everyone move on but I'm still here." another internet user said, attaching a clip of RiRi's halftime performance.

"I’m still not over Rihanna’s Super Bowl" a netizen commented.

"We should never doubt him" — Rihanna expressed her thoughts on Kendrick Lamar performing at the Super Bowl halftime show

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier dated October 24, 2024, RiRi shared her thoughts about Kendrick Lamar performing at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Expressing her excitement on being asked about Lamar being chosen to headline the Super Bowl LIX halftime, the Fenty Beauty founder said that it was meant to be, comparing the news to a "diamond on a ring finger". The singer added:

“It’s Kendrick Lamar! Kendrick Lamar is the one that’s supposed to do it right now. He’s gonna crush it. We should never doubt him. He’s an amazing artist, top-tier. He had an incredible year."

RiRi continued:

"He actually brought so many people together. It’s to be celebrated. That’s what culture is. He deserves it. I cannot wait to see it. Kendrick, thank you.”

"I have to live up to that challenge': Rihanna on why she agreed to perform at the 2023 Super Bowl

According to a report by Entertainment Tonight dated November 2022, RiRi talked to the publication during a red carpet appearance for her Savage x Fenty show wherein she commented on why she agreed to perform at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

The singer said she couldn't believe she said yes and added:

“Nothing would have gotten me out of the house if it wasn’t a challenge like that. You could get real comfortable being at home as a mom, [so this is] challenging myself to do something that I’ve never done before in my career. I have to live up to that challenge.”

In other news, the Fenty Beauty founder was recently spotted making an appearance in court amid her partner A$AP Rocky's ongoing felony assault lawsuit.

