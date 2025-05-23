Aaron the Plumber claims Wack 100 has a warrant out for him for terroristic threats and might also be charged with conspiracy to commit murder

There has been a new development in the reported feud between Aaron the Plumber and Wack 100. Aaron posted a video claiming that the music executive has a warrant out for his arrest. For the unversed, Aaron is an internet personality. He gained popularity after his appearance on Episode 11 of Arlette Amuli's "Pop The Balloon or Find Love" show on YouTube.

On May 23, 2025, the Instagram page @livebitez posted a snippet of Aaron the Plumber, who alleged:

"Detectives just text me and Wack 100 has a warrant for his arrest for terroristic threats and they finna pursue conspiracy to commit murder charges. This ain't no surprise."

Aaron further claimed that Wack was going to Northern California to turn people against him with fake paperwork. He added that, while he didn't make a public statement, he reported Wack, alleging that the music executive threatened both him and his mother.

The internet personality went on to thank Vlad TV and Adam 22 "for strengthening the police department's case." Aaron the Plumber also mentioned a term called "gangstalking," addressing those involved in it, claiming that they will be investigated and arrested.

According to Dictionary.com, gangstalking refers to a systematic intimidation or harassment of an individual by online groups or authority figures, or government agencies.

Aaron the Plumber alleges Wack 100 of threatening him and his mother: Details explored

According to a report by HotNewHipHop dated March 11, 2025, Aaron the Plumber wrote a lengthy Instagram post accusing Wack 100 of threatening him and his mother. The internet personality leaked an alleged call between himself and Wack, during which the music executive uses phrases that reportedly indicate that he was threatening Aaron.

Calling Wack a "coward" in the now-deleted post, Aaron mentioned:

"I told him there are bloods crips and pirus upset about me getting spit on and they want to get active. Me I’m just trying to fight with no guns. Now my mom’s life is threatened and mine. Yall can kill me but you still come COWARDS that need guns because i’ll fight all of yall… "

Hinting at Wack 100's reported threat concerning Aaron the Plumber's issue with Ray J, the internet personality claimed that people wanted to kill him for standing up for what's right. He added that he had to cancel his bookings because of the threat to his life.

However, while conversing with Adam 22 of No Jumper on March 18, 2025, Wack refuted claims of threatening Aaron the Plumber, stating:

"I mean listen at the end of the day Aaron's a character, he's a troll right? He could troll me and I can't troll him?"

Wack 100 continued:

"He's taking a page out of Charleston white book, 'I'mma play call the police on people, I'mma give me some clout I'mma say s*it to people antagonize them but then when they say s*it back I'mma play victim.' I don't know this dude here, the question why are you calling me?"

During a May 2025 interview with Vlad TV, Wack 100 commented on Aaron the Plumber not showing up to the interview despite Vlad TV handling the bookings and transportation.

Commenting on Aaron the Plumber backing out of the interview, Wack said that it was DJ Vlad's fault for losing the internet personality's bags. The music executive also suggested, somewhat humorously, citing reasons like Aaron being hungry and a delay with his car led him to miss the Vlad TV interview.

