Wack 100 claims Tory Lanez might be released from prison with an ankle monitor after the stabbing incident as his case is being appealed

Wack 100 recently claimed that rapper Tory Lanez may soon be released from prison, even as a congresswoman revealed that a panel is currently reviewing his conviction after his appeals. The Canadian rapper is currently incarcerated after being convicted for a 2020 shooting incident involving fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion (real name Megan Pete).

While serving his sentence at the California Correctional Institution, Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was stabbed 14 times by an inmate on May 12. Following this, his legal team claimed to have found new evidence that exonerated Lanez from his alleged crime.

During a press conference on May 14, his attorneys claimed they received an affidavit from Kelsey Harris' bodyguard, who attested that he overheard Harris on a phone call allegedly confessing to shooting Pete that day in 2020. Harris, Megan's former friend, had been in the vehicle with both rappers on the day of the shooting.

On May 21, Wack 100 appeared on The Danza Project, where he spoke at length about Tory Lanez's legal situation. The music executive claimed that Tory Lanez faced a high possibility of being released in light of his injuries and the alleged new evidence, adding that the court might release him with the condition that he wear an ankle monitor.

He also speculated that Lanez might be sitting on a "billion-dollar lawsuit" if his case were overturned, claiming that his conviction might become a "case study" that would call into question all the people convicted by that DA. George Gascón, the Los Angeles County District Attorney at the time, has since retired from the position.

"I dont think they'll send him [Lanez] back to the penitentiary. I believe, if done right, they'll release him, probably with an ankle monitor to fight his appeal.

"Going back to LA County is a threat, you know what I mean? Because if that DA, if that case is overturned, Tory's case then becomes case law, case study. And everybody that that DA has convicted could come down on appeal. Now we talking about a billion-dollar lawsuit. Yeah, that's worth getting rid of somebody."

Wack 100 claimed tape of the attack on Tory Lanez "will be coming out"

During his conversation in The Danza Project, Wack 100 claimed that the video of Tory Lanez's prison attack might soon go public, adding that he had someone watch the video and explain to him what happened. Based on what he heard about the video, Wack suggested that Tory Lanez's prison attack was orchestrated by someone with power.

To support his theory, the music executive claimed that the video showed no correctional officers were near the scene at the time of the attack, which he argued was a deviation from the norm. Wack 100 also said that the attacker grabbed Tory Lanez by the hoodie and started attacking him as per the alleged video, and the rapper managed to evade his attacker by slipping out of his hoodie.

Wack 100 alleged that Tory Lanez could be seen running away from the attacker, who pursued him. He also claimed that the correctional officers arrived only after Lanez began to run.

"There's a tape that will be coming out. I had somebody watch the tape, they gave me a description of what they was watching. Now, the correctional officer, I got a homeboy that work in one institution, call one of his partners and watch the tape," Wack 100 said.

"Dude grabbed Tory's hoodie and started hitting him. The only thing that saved Tory's life is he slid out the hoodie. When he slid out of it, he started running, dude was chasing him. By that time correctional officer showed up. Where was the COs when he kicked off...he survived it."

Congresswoman announces a review of Tory Lanez's case

On May 20, Florida Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna took to social media to announce that a panel has been established to review Tory Lanez's case, citing racial discrimination as one of the reasons for his conviction. She stated that the Council of Appeals consolidated his direct appeal, along with his other petitions, to reach the decision to create the panel.

"Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years—despite having no prior record—largely due to a firearm enhancement law now under scrutiny for racial bias. Black defendants face a 92% higher rate of this enhancement. That’s not justice. That’s discrimination," she wrote on X

The Republican congresswoman also claimed that the "forensic evidence" in the case was "deeply flawed," alleging that Tory Lanez's fingerprints and DNA on the firearm and bullets were either nonexistent or negligible.

Expand Tweet

She also mentioned that the "evidence handling" in the case was disastrous, pointing out that Megan Thee Stallion initially claimed her foot injuries were due to stepping on glass before stating that Lanez shot her.

The congresswoman also noted that the alleged bullet fragments extracted from the rapper's feet were missing. She called for a fair hearing for the rapper, concluding her X thread with, "Free Tory Lanez."

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion has reiterated her claim that Tory Lanez was the person who shot her that night in 2020. In a social media post on May 19, the rapper condemned the internet for forcing her to relive the shooting and stated that she had nothing to gain by lying about Lanez shooting her.

“At what point are yall gonna stop making me have to re live being shot BY TORY !? At what point are Tory and yall FANS gonna stop lying ? Like how much is the check to keep harassing me? Why is this happening EVERY DAY?”

She also dubbed the Canadian rapper a "demon" and asked him to leave her alone.

