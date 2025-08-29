  • home icon
"Aint that title self proclaimed"- Internet reacts to Lil Gotit refusing to call himself the "son of Gunna" in a new diss against the rapper

By Divya Singh Rana
Published Aug 29, 2025 14:34 GMT
Wireless Festival 2024 - Day Two - Source: Getty
Netizens react to Lil Gotit refusing to call himself "son of Gunna" (Image via Simone Joyner/Getty Images)

Months after confirming an end to his friendship with Gunna in March 2025, Lil Gotit dissed his fellow rapper via an Instagram Live session, a clip of which was posted by @Kurrco on August 28, 2025.

In the clip of his Instagram Live posted on X, Lil Gotit denied the recent narrative of netizens calling him 'son of Gunna', referring to the rapper's 2022 track by the same name. Lil Gotit dissed the Lemonade rapper, whose real name is Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, and said:

"I'm the son of Gunna? Man, I ain't no son of your b*tch ass... I'll sl*p all y'all, I don't give a f*ck about n**** looking like Power Rangers and trying to get tough and building they muscle, y'all scared..."
also-read-trending Trending
Netizens quickly took to X to express their opinions on Lil Gotit's diss on Sergio, wherein an X user questioned if it wasn't Lil Gotit himself who addressed himself as 'son of Gunna' in 2022, tweeting:

"but like aint that title self proclaimed😭😭 mfs aint just make that s*it up for the hell of it😂😂"
Internet users emphasized Gotit giving himself the very title that he was showing discontent against on his latest IG Live:

On the other hand, netizens praised the umean rapper, given that he hasn't commented on Lil Gotit or his recent diss and has been focused on his endeavors:

More details about Lil Gotit's feud with Gunna explored

Lil Gotit's discontent toward Gunna became evident after the latter pleaded guilty to a single racketeering conspiracy charge in the YSL RICO trial on December 14, 2022. Sergio took the Alford plea, which allows a defendant to maintain their innocence and acknowledge that the evidence against them is adequate for a conviction.

In January 2023, Sergio took to X in YSL associate Lil Keed's honor, who passed away in May 2022. At the time, Sergio wrote, "R.I.P KEED ILY & IMY TWIN." Shortly after Sergio's tweet, Lil Gotit reacted to the rapper's message for his brother and took to Instagram Stories to write:

"Don’t Call Me Twin. N***as needa stop that cap."

Moreover, Lil Gotit also commented on the YSL rapper, clarifying allegations of snitching on his YSL associates via a track, Bread & Butter, which was released in June 2023. Following the song, Lil Gotit took to his Instagram Stories, questioning why Sergio was trying to "divide some n*gga" as soon as Gotit said something about him.

Sergio&#039;s Instagram post (Image via Instagram/ @gunna)
Sergio's Instagram post (Image via Instagram/ @gunna)

Emphasizing how he felt Sergio snitched on his YSL associates, Lil Gotit said:

"N***as divided they own self, bruh. Y'all ain't thinking about how goddamn Slime feel, or Yak feel down there. Man, these n***as down there locked down, bruh. The other rest of these n***as out here living their life. ... So, damn right I feel some type of way, I'mma say something every time, I don't give no fuck about none of that."
Lil Gotit has stayed true to his stance against Sergio following his YSL trial plea despite the pushin P rapper stating his reps in December 2022. At the time, Sergio clarified that he hadn't cooperated in the case and wouldn't be testifying against any party involved in the trial.

In other news, Gunna recently released his sixth studio album, The Last Wun, on August 8, 2025.

Edited by Bharath S
