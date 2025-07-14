"Always making it about himself" — Internet reacts to LeBron James shaking Nas’ hand mid-performance during his Las Vegas show

Get Down rapper Nas put up a successful show in Las Vegas with the return of his residency, NAS – ILLMATIC: LIVE, alongside the Las Vegas Philharmonic. The rapper's residency kicked off on July 9, featuring additional shows on July 11 and 12, wherein a video featuring LeBron James attending Nas' residency went viral.
On July 13, 2025, @ArtOfDialogue_ posted a clip of NBA star LeBron James shaking hands with the rapper, whose real name is Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, while he was mid-performance on stage.
Netizens quickly took to X to express their views on LeBron James making an appearance at Jones' residency show, wherein an X user took a jab at the NBA player, tweeting:
"Always making it about himself"
"Bron luh the attention boy, won’t even let Nas perform in peace 🤣" an X user commented.
"Guy is at every music event 😂😂" another X user mentioned.
On the other hand, some netizens praised
"LeBron showing love to Nas mid-performance is pure respect. Legends recognizing legends. @BenjaminUs15 would probably say it's a power move off the court too." an internet user stated.
"Lebron chose real hip hop : Jay Z, Kendrick, Nas over Hip - Pop : Drake, Ice Spice, Tekashi 69" another internet user said, reffering to LeBron's attendance at Kendrick Lamar's Pop Out concert amid his feud with Drake.
Additionally, fans praised the On My Soul rapper for his performance at his residency:
"If you get a chance i highly recommend this show" a netizen expressed.
"2 of the greatest to do it showing eachother love 🔥🔥 "another netizen remarked, praising Jones and LeBron.
"We still are a part of music history": When Nas reflected on Illmatic on its 30th anniversary
Nas celebrated the 30th anniversary of his first full-length album, Illmatic, by commencing his Las Vegas residency over Labor Day weekend in 2024. However, the sold-out response led the rapper to add five dates to the residency's shows in February 2025, followed by yet another extension featuring performances in July.
According to VIBE's April 2025 report, the rapper commented on his collaboration with Las Vegas Philharmonic for the residency, and mentioned that his experience performing at Encore Theatre with the orchestra "has been truly unforgettable."
He added that he looked forward to extending his partnership with the Las Vegas Philharmonic, allowing thousands more to experience the collaboration.
Additionally, Nas reflected on the vision he had for his 30-year-old album, Illmatic, via an Instagram post dated April 2024. The post featured 2 throwback photos wherein the rapper was seen alongside artists like Large Professor, LES, Pete Rock, DJ Premier, and Q-Tip, followed by a picture of Jones with AZ, the only artist to have a feature on Illmatic.
Commenting on the "grainy pictures for grainy times", the rapper wrote:
"I had a dream I could get my favorite producers to produce on my debut album. I knew exactly what I wanted and how it should be. But I didn’t know anyone except for Paul, so I asked him would he connect me to them all. The cool soul brother that he is helped me line it up."
He continued:
"On April 19th we smashed shit. Even tho the album leaked months before the release date we still are apart of music history. Thank you Large Professor (Paul) and Dj Premier who drove into the projects to pick me up a time or two. Qtip , Pete Rock , and my man from The Bridge DJ LES, and my guy AZ who was just coming up himself. And thank you to everyone involved. Friday is the albums 30th. 2 The Listeners- ONE LOVE ❤️ 🦍"
In other news, LeBron James' latest appearance at the I Can rapper's residency is not the first instance of the NBA player showing his appreciation toward Jones. According to NFR podcast's June 24, 2025, tweet, LeBron took to Instagram Stories on June 23, 2025, to preview a track from the Clipse's Let God Sort Em Out/Chandeliers from the hip-hop duo's latest album Let God Sort Em Out.