“Always on the right side of politics”: Netizens react as PinkPantheress displays Zohran Mamdani on screen dancing at her show in NYC 

British singer-songwriter and producer PinkPantheress surprised fans at her New York concert on October 24, 2025, when she featured New York State Assembly member Zohran Mamdani on stage during her performance. The moment took place during her An Evening With PinkPantheress tour stop at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York City, where she performed the first of two sold-out shows. Clips circulating online showed Mamdani dancing as part of visuals projected behind the artist, a gesture that drew lighthearted reactions from concertgoers and social media users alike. Some fans on social media have said that with the Zohran Mamdani feature, the singer-songwriter is always on the right side of the future.ashlee @REINE4NOIRELINKshe’s always on the right side of politicsElijah XCX | TAYCHARLI✊🏼 SAW ADDISON @madeynkellyaltLINKShe ateꕥ @opinionsmutedLINKgod she’s so goated for thisPeople also commended Zohran Mamadani for knowing how to connect with younger voters.justhugee @JusthugeeLINKHe’s smart Mamdani knows how to reach young people.luca @LucaGuadagnegroLINKsorry but this singehandedly made me want to vote for zohran mamdani… like DO YOU KNOW WHAT THE PINK PANTHERESS STAMP OF APPROVAL MEAN??? he’s here to stay.Burger Parker 🍔 @DrBurgerparkerLINKEvery time I see him, he radiates happiness and a deep affection for our city, showing a genuine enthusiasm that's really uplifting.The show was part of the 24-year-old British musician's first headlining U.S. tour since 2024 and marked one of several stops in North America. More about the ongoing An Evening With PinkPantheress tourPinkPantheress’s Brooklyn shows are part of her residency-style North American fall tour, announced in June 2025 as reported by Billboard on June 16, 2025. The nine-date run includes stops across the United States and Canada, with stops in New York, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, and the Bay Area, reportedly marking her most ambitious live schedule yet. Despite the growing scale of her performances, the 23-year-old artist has spoken candidly about her struggles with stage fright. In an interview with Capital Buzz earlier this year, the artists also said that live shows are not their main creative focus, saying,&quot;I don’t do music to perform, I think is the thing. No amount of rehearsal can make a difference when you’re in front of like 10,000, 50,000, 100,000 people.&quot;The singer also said that performance anxiety has been seen as a “hindrance” to her career sometimes, but she is always committed to improving. &quot;I’m going to get better.&quot;PinkPantheress performs on day three of the 2025 Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton, on June 27, 2025, in Glastonbury, England. (Image via Getty)PinkPantheress' tour comes after the release of Fancy That and its remix editionThe Brooklyn concert arrives during a high point in PinkPantheress’s career, following the success of her sophomore mixtape Fancy That and its remix project Fancy Some More, as reported by Billboard on October 10, 2025. The original release, which came out in May 2025, earned a spot on the Mercury Prize shortlist and reached No. 4 on Billboard’s Top Dance Albums chart.On the remix edition, PinkPantheress, born Victoria Beverley Walker, collaborated with several international artists, including Zara Larsson, SEVENTEEN, Anitta, Kylie Minogue, and Kaytranada. Talking about the remix in a press release reported by Billboard, the singer-songwriter said,&quot;Each remix brings a new energy and texture, while still keeping the heart of the track intact&quot;The success of Fancy That, which included her Hot 100 entry Illegal and her top 10 hit Boy’s a liar Pt. 2 with rapper Ice Spice, has helped position her as one of the most distinctive voices in UK pop. Featuring Zohran Mamdani at her Brooklyn show added a local touch to a tour that has bridged her UK acclaim with her growing American following.