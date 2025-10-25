  • home icon
  "Always on the right side of politics": Netizens react as PinkPantheress displays Zohran Mamdani on screen dancing at her show in NYC 

“Always on the right side of politics”: Netizens react as PinkPantheress displays Zohran Mamdani on screen dancing at her show in NYC 

By Devangee
Modified Oct 25, 2025 12:14 GMT
PinkPantheress Performs At The O2 Academy Brixton - Source: Getty
PinkPantheress Performs At The O2 Academy Brixton (Image via Getty)

British singer-songwriter and producer PinkPantheress surprised fans at her New York concert on October 24, 2025, when she featured New York State Assembly member Zohran Mamdani on stage during her performance. The moment took place during her An Evening With PinkPantheress tour stop at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York City, where she performed the first of two sold-out shows.

Clips circulating online showed Mamdani dancing as part of visuals projected behind the artist, a gesture that drew lighthearted reactions from concertgoers and social media users alike.

Some fans on social media have said that with the Zohran Mamdani feature, the singer-songwriter is always on the right side of the future.

People also commended Zohran Mamadani for knowing how to connect with younger voters.

The show was part of the 24-year-old British musician's first headlining U.S. tour since 2024 and marked one of several stops in North America.

More about the ongoing An Evening With PinkPantheress tour

PinkPantheress’s Brooklyn shows are part of her residency-style North American fall tour, announced in June 2025 as reported by Billboard on June 16, 2025. The nine-date run includes stops across the United States and Canada, with stops in New York, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, and the Bay Area, reportedly marking her most ambitious live schedule yet.

Despite the growing scale of her performances, the 23-year-old artist has spoken candidly about her struggles with stage fright. In an interview with Capital Buzz earlier this year, the artists also said that live shows are not their main creative focus, saying,

"I don’t do music to perform, I think is the thing. No amount of rehearsal can make a difference when you’re in front of like 10,000, 50,000, 100,000 people."
The singer also said that performance anxiety has been seen as a “hindrance” to her career sometimes, but she is always committed to improving.

"I’m going to get better."
PinkPantheress performs on day three of the 2025 Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton, on June 27, 2025, in Glastonbury, England. (Image via Getty)
PinkPantheress performs on day three of the 2025 Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton, on June 27, 2025, in Glastonbury, England. (Image via Getty)

PinkPantheress' tour comes after the release of Fancy That and its remix edition

The Brooklyn concert arrives during a high point in PinkPantheress’s career, following the success of her sophomore mixtape Fancy That and its remix project Fancy Some More, as reported by Billboard on October 10, 2025. The original release, which came out in May 2025, earned a spot on the Mercury Prize shortlist and reached No. 4 on Billboard’s Top Dance Albums chart.

On the remix edition, PinkPantheress, born Victoria Beverley Walker, collaborated with several international artists, including Zara Larsson, SEVENTEEN, Anitta, Kylie Minogue, and Kaytranada.

Talking about the remix in a press release reported by Billboard, the singer-songwriter said,

"Each remix brings a new energy and texture, while still keeping the heart of the track intact"

The success of Fancy That, which included her Hot 100 entry Illegal and her top 10 hit Boy’s a liar Pt. 2 with rapper Ice Spice, has helped position her as one of the most distinctive voices in UK pop. Featuring Zohran Mamdani at her Brooklyn show added a local touch to a tour that has bridged her UK acclaim with her growing American following.

Devangee

Devangee

Devangee Halder is a Food and Pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master's Degree in International Studies. A bibliophile and foodie, her academic background, with the intersection of history and cultural studies, has deepened her love for reading and writing.

With over a year of experience, including an internship at Indian Express, which she landed through correspondence with editor Raj Kumar Jha, she transitioned into her current role at this company.

When not working, she enjoys cooking and reading, alongside her newfound interest in weightlifting. Among her favorite personalities are Sarah Todd and Vikas Khanna, and she admires the late chef Jock Zonfrillo for his work on indigenous food habits and ingredients.

