“Make the random collab happen”: Netizens react to Demi Lovato and Ice Spice’s new selfie from Paris Fashion Week

American rapper and songwriter Ice Spice has some fans excited with a selfie with pop star Demi Lovato from the 2025 Paris Fashion Week. On October 24, 2025, the rapper posted a selfie on her Instagram stories. The picture was likely taken at the Vivienne Westwood spring 2026 show, based on the ensembles seen in the photo.Fans have taken to social media to urge both musicians to make a &quot;random collab&quot; following the selfie.zays @anz4ysLINKmake the random collab happen.Masha @mashaweb3LINKCan we get the music already?Jasmine @jaasm11neLINKcollab incoming?Many fans also commented on both musicians' &quot;face cards&quot; as seen in the selfie.Michaela @shangtosLINKDemi's face card never declinesjoelyn Jane @Joelyn45205201LINKThey ate with this look, Demi Lovato and Ice Spice ❤️‍🔥Elara ✨🌙 @HelloElaraLINKDouble trouble 😮‍💨 both of them look way too good here.At the time of press, there have been no comments or statements from Demi Lovato or Ice Spice on any music collaborations.More about Ice Spice’s Pretty Privilege teaser allegedly being a Cardi B dissOutside of Paris Fashion Week 2025, Ice Spice has sparked widespread speculation after teasing a snippet of her upcoming track, reportedly titled Pretty Privilege. The brief clip, shared online on September 30, 2025, according to Complex, quickly caught fans’ attention for lyrics some believe are directed at Cardi B, following recent drama between the two artists.In the snippet, Ice Spice is heard rapping, &quot;PR said no clapping back,&quot; after calling out someone who &quot;might talk shit on the ‘gram&quot; but &quot;won’t talk it to my face.&quot; The teaser was reportedly dropped during ongoing tensions between the two rappers. According to the report by Complex on September 30, 2025, an alleged leaked audio of a phone call between Ice Spice’s manager and Cardi B surfaced online a few days before the teaser. Cardi addressed the situation directly, telling fans she had been “ranting and hot” during the call, and urging that the full 11-minute audio be released for context.This is not the first time there has been an alleged feud between Ice Spice and Cardi B. Earlier, fans have drawn parallels between Spice’s BB Belt and Cardi’s Magnet from her 2025 album Am I the Drama?, suggesting mutual shade according to Coplex. However, some fans have pointed out that Pretty Privilege may actually be directed art apper Stunna Sandy, who also has a feud with Ice Spice.None of these artists has issued an official statement directly addressing any &quot;feud&quot; at the time of press.Demi Lovato Announces New Album It’s Not That Deep, Out October 24, 2025Demi Lovato has announced their ninth studio album, It’s Not That Deep, set for release on October 24, 2025. The popstar announced the album with an Instagram post on September 15, 2025, where Lovato described the project as a celebration of growth and self-acceptance. “This music is a reflection of where I am now. So proud of all the work I’ve done, and now, it’s time to celebrate and have some fun!”It’s Not That Deep marks Lovato’s first full-length release since 2022’s Holy Fvck, which peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200. While the previous album leaned heavily into rock influences, the upcoming project reportedly signals a return to Lovato’s dance-pop roots, according to Billboard on September 15, 2025.Demi Lovato Holy Fvck Tour Opener - Sacramento GettyThe new album is also Demi Lovato’s first release since her wedding to Jordan “Jutes” Lutes, who collaborated on tracks for Holy Fvck. The couple got married in May 2025. At the time of press, no further information about the album has been made public.