“Two rising UK queens”: Fans are buzzing as PinkPantheress and Rachel Chinouriri stun in new photos

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Sep 27, 2025 00:31 GMT
NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York - Source: Getty
PinkPantheress at the NikeSKIMS Launch Event (Image via Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

PinkPantheress and Rachel Chinouriri stunned in new photos during a recent event in Los Angeles. The duo joined a slew of celebrities and other artists during the launch event of NikeSkims, the athletic brand's anticipated collaboration with Kim Kardashian's brand of shapewear, on Wednesday, September 24, 2025.

As seen in photos from the event, the Romeo singer arrived wearing a red, mid-length, form-fitting dress, which she paired with matching red ballet flats and straight-leg pants. Meanwhile, Chinouriri opted to wear a black bustier top paired with a matching black tiered mini skirt and black boots.

Fans of the two singer-songwriters shared their appreciation for the two online, calling them "rising UK queens" who know how to serve both looks and talent.

More fans shared their appreciation for the two singer-songwriters and their unexpected link-up, with one fan saying that they are carrying the vibe effortlessly. Someone else said that they are unstoppable with their talent, beauty, and energy, and having them in one photo is a "joint slay."

Other commenters appreciated the vibe each of them is bringing in the photo, with a fan saying that the Romeo singer brought an "ethereal" aesthetic, while Rachel Chinouriri has a "bold confidence." Meanwhile, someone else pointed out that fans want a music collaboration from the two.

PinkPantheress and Rachel Chinouriri recently shared the stage at a charity concert

Rachel Chinouriri at the Roskilde Festival 2025 (Image via Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)
PinkPantheress and Rachel Chinouriri recently shared the stage for a humanitarian fundraiser, Together for Palestine, at OVO Arena Wembley on September 17, 2025. The concert saw dozens of singers and actors like Bastille, James Blake, Mabel, Rina Sawayama, Benedict Cumberbatch, and more gather in London for various musical performances and speeches.

Rachel Chinouriri was among the list of performers for the concert event, while PinkPantheress is among a list of musicians who did not perform, but talked onstage about what they can do, as artists, to use their platforms and voice for important causes.

The two UK artists have not officially collaborated yet, but Chinouriri has expressed her desire to work with the Romeo singer. In an interview with People magazine in May 2025, Rachel Chinouriri named PinkPantheress as one of her dream collaborations alongside Sabrina Carpenter and Addison Rae. She said about the British singer:

"I think PinkPantheress would be really cool. I love her current new song that's come out, and we would make something quite cool, actually."

Speaking of new music, PinkPantheress released her new nine-track mixtape, Fancy That, in May 2025, with tracks like Illegal, Nice to Know You, Stateside, and Romeo. She released the Romeo music video in mid-August, which has now over one million views on YouTube.

Meanwhile, Chinouriri recently released her latest single and bonus track, What a Life, on September 12, 2025. It came months after dropping her new EP, Little House, in April. She's also set to perform at the All Things Go Festival in New York (September 26) and Maryland (September 28), with a debut show in São Paulo, Brazil, on October 1.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on your favorite musical artists as the year progresses.

Edited by Kinette Sumadia
