Amina Buddafly and Peter Gunz net worth: Former couple's fortune explored as singer reveals move to Germany with her kids after losing her USA home

German-born singer, songwriter, and reality TV personality Amina Buddafly recently shared on social media that she and her children had to move to Germany to be with her parents after they lost their home in Los Angeles, California, USA.

In an Instagram video posted on June 24, 2025, Buddafly was seen lying in bed, while her kids were around doing their own thing.

“Day one of waking up in Germany after losing our home in LA. Me and my kids, moved out of our place, put our stuff in storage, or most of it in the trash... We don’t have a home, y’all,” she began her clip.

Amina continued:

“But guess what? Thank god for family, because we are in Germany with my family, and we are going to be here till I figure it out. Because I will, as I always do. Um, but, the last couple of years have been so rough…”

The R&B singer shared that she had been working hard during this time, yet was not making enough money, adding that losing her LA home was the worst thing that could have happened.

While she is hopeful to bounce back and figure things out for herself and her children, Amina Buddafly asked her followers not to ask her about her “plan” yet, as she still had “no idea,” but just needed to “clear my head.”

Buddafly, who has an estimated net worth of $400,000 according to Celebrity Net Worth, shares her two daughters, Cori (born in 2014) and Bronz (born in 2016) with her former husband and rapper Peter Gunz, who has an estimated net worth of $500,000, according to the same source.

In her latest reveal, Amina Buddafly shared that despite the crisis, she and her children were happy, healthy, powerful, and capable, and were exploring new opportunities out there.

“Sometimes losing something is only taking you to the next place you are meant to be. So, [we shall] see what life has in store for us,” she noted.

Amina Buddafly also doubled down on throwing away 80 percent of their life away, but clarified she didn’t own anything “valuable.” She shared her gratitude for having “love” despite not having too many materialistic things.

Exploring Amina Buddafly’s fortune compared to Peter Gunz

Amina Buddafly has an estimated net worth of $400,000, $100,000 less than her ex-husband, Peter Gunz. She earned the majority of her fortune from her appearance on the VH1 reality series Love & Hip Hop: New York in 2012.

Before that, in the late 1990s, Buddafly, who was born Amina Schmahl, in Hamburg, Germany, formed a R&B girl group called Black Buddafly, with her sisters Jazz and Sophie.

The 42-year-old later moved to the USA in 2002 to seek professional opportunities with her band alongside a solo music career. Subsequently, Amina, Jazz, and Sophie signed a deal with Def Jam Records and dropped many songs.

In 2013, Amina Buddafly tied the knot with fellow Love & Hip Hop cast member Peter Gunz. Together, she had two daughters, Cori and Bronx. The couple got divorced in 2018 after a tumultuous marriage, which often sparked rumors of a love triangle among her, Gunz, and his ex-partner, Tara Wallace.

Following her divorce and exit from the VH1 reality show, Amina Buddafly independently released music and penned a book called The Other Woman, based on her rocky marriage, published in 2019.

As for Peter Gunz, he, too, is a reality TV star and rapper with a net worth of $500,000. Born Peter Cory Pankey, he earned a part of his wealth as a member of the now-defunct Bronx-based rap group Lord Tariq and Peter Gunz (originally named The Gunrunners), formed in the late 1990s.

The American hip-hop duo is known for songs and albums including Déjà Vu (Uptown Baby), Can’t Get Enough, Six, Men of Steel, Make It Reign, and others.

Gunz later collaborated with Shaquille O’Neal for the latter’s albums, You Can’t Stop the Reign and Respect.

Peter also appeared in Love & Hip Hop: New York from 2013 to 2020, as well as movies, documentaries, and TV shows, including Afraid of Dark, VH1: Unveiled, Cheaters, Big Pun: The Legacy, Funk Flex Full Throttle, Son of a Gun, The Fearless Two, Time Matters, Asbury Park, Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, and Love & Hip Hop: Check Yourself.

The Wild ‘n Out alum was in a public relationship with reality stars Gina Prince, Tara Wallace before marrying Amina Buddafly. He has 10 children, two with Buddafly, three with Wallace, and five others with other women.

Peter Gunz hasn’t responded to Amina Buddafly’s latest revelation about moving to Germany with their children after losing her home in the USA.

