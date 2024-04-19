Arooj Aftab announces new album and 2024–25 tour: Tracklist, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Arooj Aftab's 2024–25 tour is scheduled to be held from June 28, 2024, to January 26, 2025, in venues across North America, Europe, and the UK. The tour is in support of the singer's upcoming studio album, NIGHT REIGN, and will be interspersed with festival dates.

The upcoming tour will feature concerts in cities such as Glasgow, Vancouver, Paris, and Copenhagen, among others. Arooj Aftab announced the album and her tour via a post on her official website.

Tickets for the Khruangbin tour are currently on sale and are priced at an average of $60. Festival tickets will be available from individual websites for those that are not sold out already. Ticket information for the rest of the Arooj Aftab tour can be found on the singer's official website.

Arooj Aftab's album tracklist and 2024–25 tour dates and venues

Arooj Aftab announced her new album via a post on her official Instagram page on April 18, 2024. Speaking about the album in a general press statement on the same day, the singer stated:

"Some nights are for falling in love, some are for solitude and introspection, some are to be annoyed at a forced social gathering — and so go the stories of Night Reign."

The album will be released on May 31, 2024, via Verve Records, a subsidiary of Universal Music Group. The tracklist for the album is given below:

Aey Nehin

Na Gul

Autumn Leaves ft. James Francies

Bolo Na ft. Moor Mother, Joel Ross

Saaqi ft. Vijay Iyer

Last Night (Reprise) ft. Cautious Clay, Kaki King, Maeve Gilchrist

Raat Ki Rani

Whiskey

Zameen ft. Chocolate Genius, Inc.

Arooj Aftab will embark on a major tour in support of said album after its release, alongside performing at festivals such as Glastonbury 2024 and the North Sea Jazz Festival.

The full list of dates and venues for Arooj Aftab's 2024–25 tour is given below:

June 28, 2024 – Antwerp, Belgium at Live is Live Festival

June 28-30, 2024 – Glastonbury, Glasgow at Glastonbury Festival

July 13, 2024 – Rotterdam, Netherlands at North Sea Jazz Festival

July 22, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Millennium Park Summer Series

July 23, 2024 – Ridgefield, Connecticut at Ridgefield Playhouse

July 24, 2024 – New York City, New York at TBD

July 25, 2024 – Saugerties, New York at Opus 40

August 9, 2024 – Helsinki, Finland at Flow Festival

August 13, 2024 – Uppsala, Sweden at Uppsala Konsert & Kongress

August 15, 2024 – Oslo, Norway at Oslo Jazz Festival

August 17, 2024 – Biddinghuizen, Netherlands at Lowlands Festival

August 19, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland at Zürcher Theater Spektakel 2024

September 19, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Paradise

September 23, 2024 – Washington, DC at The Anthem

September 24, 2024 – Washington, DC at The Anthem

October 2, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri at The Factory

October 3, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri at The Factory

October 9, 2024 – New Orleans, Louisiana at Saenger Theatre

October 10, 2024 – New Orleans, Louisiana at Saenger Theatre

October 12, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Aviva Studios

October 19, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Heimathafen

October 20, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany at Mojo Club

October 21, 2024 – Heidelberg, Germany at Enjoy Jazz Festival

October 22, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Kulturkirche

October 23, 2024 – Lille, France at Aeronef

October 25, 2024 – Paris, France at Trianon

October 26, 2024 – Nantes, France at Le Lieu Unique

October 28, 2024 – Lisbon, Portugal at Teatro Tivoli BBVA

October 29, 2024 – Barcelona, Spain at Sala Apolo

October 30, 2024 – Madrid, Spain at Festival de Jazz de Madrid

November 1, 2024 – Bristol, UK at Beacon Theatre

November 2, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at QMU

November 3, 2024 – Leeds, UK at Project House

November 6, 2024 – Brighton, UK at Mutations Festival

November 7, 2024 – London, UK at Pitchfork Festival

November 8, 2024 – Den Bosch, Netherlands at November Music Festival

November 12, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Vega

January 20, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Hollywood Theatre

January 21, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Washington Hall

January 22, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Aladdin Theatre

January 24, 2024 – San Francisco, California at August Hall

January 25, 2024 – Stanford, California at Bing Concert Hall at Stanford Live

January 26, 2025 – Los Angeles, California at Fonda Theatre

Arooj Aftab's last studio album, Vulture Prince, was released on April 23, 2021, and peaked at number 24 on the Belgian Ultratop Flanders album chart. The album also won the singer's Best Global Music Performance award at the 2022 Grammy Awards for its single Mohabhat.

