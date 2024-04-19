Arooj Aftab announces new album and 2024–25 tour: Tracklist, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Arooj Aftab's 2024–25 tour is scheduled to be held from June 28, 2024, to January 26, 2025, in venues across North America, Europe, and the UK. The tour is in support of the singer's upcoming studio album, NIGHT REIGN, and will be interspersed with festival dates.
The upcoming tour will feature concerts in cities such as Glasgow, Vancouver, Paris, and Copenhagen, among others. Arooj Aftab announced the album and her tour via a post on her official website.
Tickets for the Khruangbin tour are currently on sale and are priced at an average of $60. Festival tickets will be available from individual websites for those that are not sold out already. Ticket information for the rest of the Arooj Aftab tour can be found on the singer's official website.
Arooj Aftab's album tracklist and 2024–25 tour dates and venues
Arooj Aftab announced her new album via a post on her official Instagram page on April 18, 2024. Speaking about the album in a general press statement on the same day, the singer stated:
"Some nights are for falling in love, some are for solitude and introspection, some are to be annoyed at a forced social gathering — and so go the stories of Night Reign."
The album will be released on May 31, 2024, via Verve Records, a subsidiary of Universal Music Group. The tracklist for the album is given below:
- Aey Nehin
- Na Gul
- Autumn Leaves ft. James Francies
- Bolo Na ft. Moor Mother, Joel Ross
- Saaqi ft. Vijay Iyer
- Last Night (Reprise) ft. Cautious Clay, Kaki King, Maeve Gilchrist
- Raat Ki Rani
- Whiskey
- Zameen ft. Chocolate Genius, Inc.
Arooj Aftab will embark on a major tour in support of said album after its release, alongside performing at festivals such as Glastonbury 2024 and the North Sea Jazz Festival.
The full list of dates and venues for Arooj Aftab's 2024–25 tour is given below:
- June 28, 2024 – Antwerp, Belgium at Live is Live Festival
- June 28-30, 2024 – Glastonbury, Glasgow at Glastonbury Festival
- July 13, 2024 – Rotterdam, Netherlands at North Sea Jazz Festival
- July 22, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Millennium Park Summer Series
- July 23, 2024 – Ridgefield, Connecticut at Ridgefield Playhouse
- July 24, 2024 – New York City, New York at TBD
- July 25, 2024 – Saugerties, New York at Opus 40
- August 9, 2024 – Helsinki, Finland at Flow Festival
- August 13, 2024 – Uppsala, Sweden at Uppsala Konsert & Kongress
- August 15, 2024 – Oslo, Norway at Oslo Jazz Festival
- August 17, 2024 – Biddinghuizen, Netherlands at Lowlands Festival
- August 19, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland at Zürcher Theater Spektakel 2024
- September 19, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Paradise
- September 23, 2024 – Washington, DC at The Anthem
- September 24, 2024 – Washington, DC at The Anthem
- October 2, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri at The Factory
- October 3, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri at The Factory
- October 9, 2024 – New Orleans, Louisiana at Saenger Theatre
- October 10, 2024 – New Orleans, Louisiana at Saenger Theatre
- October 12, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Aviva Studios
- October 19, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Heimathafen
- October 20, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany at Mojo Club
- October 21, 2024 – Heidelberg, Germany at Enjoy Jazz Festival
- October 22, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Kulturkirche
- October 23, 2024 – Lille, France at Aeronef
- October 25, 2024 – Paris, France at Trianon
- October 26, 2024 – Nantes, France at Le Lieu Unique
- October 28, 2024 – Lisbon, Portugal at Teatro Tivoli BBVA
- October 29, 2024 – Barcelona, Spain at Sala Apolo
- October 30, 2024 – Madrid, Spain at Festival de Jazz de Madrid
- November 1, 2024 – Bristol, UK at Beacon Theatre
- November 2, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at QMU
- November 3, 2024 – Leeds, UK at Project House
- November 6, 2024 – Brighton, UK at Mutations Festival
- November 7, 2024 – London, UK at Pitchfork Festival
- November 8, 2024 – Den Bosch, Netherlands at November Music Festival
- November 12, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Vega
- January 20, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Hollywood Theatre
- January 21, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Washington Hall
- January 22, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Aladdin Theatre
- January 24, 2024 – San Francisco, California at August Hall
- January 25, 2024 – Stanford, California at Bing Concert Hall at Stanford Live
- January 26, 2025 – Los Angeles, California at Fonda Theatre
Arooj Aftab's last studio album, Vulture Prince, was released on April 23, 2021, and peaked at number 24 on the Belgian Ultratop Flanders album chart. The album also won the singer's Best Global Music Performance award at the 2022 Grammy Awards for its single Mohabhat.