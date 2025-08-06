"As a grown man $3k ain’t helping nothing”: Gelo opens up about quitting basketball and starting rapping career

On August 4, 2025, Gelo aka LiAngelo Ball appeared on the BagFuel podcast with hosts DJ Clue, Esso World, and Hynaken. During the interview, the former NBA G League player opened up about his decision to leave professional basketball behind. Referring to the $3,000 monthly salary he earned while playing for the Greensboro Swarm and Oklahoma City Blue, LiAngelo Ball said,

Ad

"As a grown man $3k ain’t helping nothing"

LiAngelo Ball described how his earnings as a G-League player weren’t enough to sustain him, especially when compared to the financial success of his brothers Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, both of whom have earned millions in the NBA. The basketball player-turned-rapper made it clear that he still believes in his abilities, saying,

“Just because I didn’t get NBA minutes like my brothers doesn’t mean I’m not talented.”

Ad

Trending

Gelo talks about having options

While LiAngelo Ball’s basketball career was hampered by injuries and what he described as a lack of opportunity from coaches and team management, he said that his skills were never in question, saying,

“I know I can hoop with any squad. But now I’ve got options.”

He said his move away from basketball wasn’t spurred by a loss of confidence in his game, but rather by the lack of financial reward and professional growth.

Ad

Ad

The former basketball player said no one in his family or inner circle had initially encouraged him to pursue music. But he started writing songs, discovered a natural talent, and began to take it seriously. Although his father, LaVar Ball, was not immediately supportive, he had made up his mind. Injuries and inconsistent G League play were frustrating, and the music industry appeared not only more lucrative but also more fulfilling.

Ad

$8 Million Deal and XXL Recognition

The decision to move to a career in music seems to have paid off quickly. According to the BagFuel podcast and follow-up reporting, the rapper signed an $8 million rap contract with Def Jam Records earlier this year. His single Tweaker went viral, and even though his debut album didn’t chart on the Billboard 200, it gained significant attention online.

LiAngelo Ball at the Charlotte Hornets v Chicago Bulls game in January 2025 (Image via Getty)

His presence in the music industry was further validated when he was named in the 2025 XXL Freshman List, a major accolade for up-and-coming hip-hop artists.

Ad

The former basketballer said his new path has changed both his public image and financial trajectory. The support he received from NBA peers, including Kevin Durant, who LiAngelo Ball says has a rap studio in his house, only reinforced his confidence in the transition.

Gelo talks about freedom, upcoming music, and collaborations

In the BagFuel interview, the rapper mentioned that rapping provides a level of freedom that basketball does not. He explained that rappers control their image and message, whereas NBA players are part of a larger team and brand machine.

Ad

“Rapping provides a sense of swag and autonomy that being an NBA player does not," Gelo said.

He also noted that rich athletes often turn to music as a creative outlet, saying that it offers a new challenge and a way to express themselves outside the constraints of their sport.

The former basketballer's interest in music goes beyond just solo projects. His brother also produces beats, though they don’t collaborate often. He’s also eyeing collaborations with other basketball players who rap, including Miles Bridges, Brandon Ingram, and Damian Lillard.

Ad

He spoke of following the path of players like Shaquille O’Neal, who once sold a million records and worked with legends like Biggie. He also mentioned he hopes to collaborate with G Herbo and Rob49, and he’s open to creating a strip club banger with Latto.

Read more: “We don't see eye to eye on every point”: Meek Mill says he respects Jay-Z despite his billionaire status causing differences in their opinions

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devangee Devangee Halder is a Food and Pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master's Degree in International Studies. A bibliophile and foodie, her academic background, with the intersection of history and cultural studies, has deepened her love for reading and writing.



With over a year of experience, including an internship at Indian Express, which she landed through correspondence with editor Raj Kumar Jha, she transitioned into her current role at this company. As a journalist covering gastronomic trends and other news from the F&B Industry, she veers away from prescriptivism, and instead prioritizes questioning of current narratives, and forwarding relevant news, ensuring they are devoid of sensationalism.



Devangee approaches food with an interdisciplinary lens, locating it vis-à-vis areas such as culture, history, memory, and economics, within which culinary traditions found fruition and subsequently flourished. When not working, she enjoys cooking and reading, alongside her newfound interest in weightlifting. Among her favorite personalities are Sarah Todd and Vikas Khanna, and she admires the late chef Jock Zonfrillo for his work on indigenous food habits and ingredients. Know More