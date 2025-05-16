Brian Burkheiser's battle with Eagle Syndrome explored as co-vocalist leaves I Prevail after 10 years

On May 15, 2025, Michigan-based rock band I Prevail announced the departure of their co-vocalist, Brian Burkheiser, in a statement posted on Instagram. The band members Eric, Steve, Dylan and Gabe mentioned that they're grateful for the last 10 years shared with Brian.
“To Our I Prevail Family, Today, we share that we are mutually parting ways with Brian Burkheiser. This was a difficult decision, but we believe it is the right one, and we are all grateful for the 10 epic years we shared together. We wish Brian nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavors,” the statement read.
While the reason behind Brian Burkheiser’s exit was not given, the singer-songwriter has been on and off the band’s lineup since last year. For instance, he missed a scheduled tour in May 2024.
At the time, he cited a medical condition called Eagle Syndrome for which he had to be hospitalized and undergo several surgeries, via an Instagram post, dated May 2, 2024.
“I recently underwent multiple surgeries for a rare disease called Eagle Syndrome. It pains me to do this, but unfortunately, I will have to miss the next month of shows as the recovery process continues. Initially, I thought I could push through the pain, but my body and mind just need more time to heal,” Brian wrote back then.
Burkheiser also mentioned that Eric Vanlerberghe and Dylan Bowman would handle the vocals in his absence. He hasn’t addressed his split from the rock band yet.
More about Brian Burkheiser’s health issues in the wake of his split from I Prevail
In his previous Instagram post uploaded on May 2, 2024, Brian Burkheiser shared a carousel of images from his time at the hospital. One showed him under anaesthesia on the operating table, while another one had him interacting with his doctor.
Photos of the post-op recovery period were also posted alongside medical charts and a picture of him with a pipe inserted in the side of his neck. In the caption, the musician wrote:
“Sadly, Eagle Syndrome isn’t known by many, and it’s a very silent killer. Most I’ve talked to with it are suicidal, feel like a burden to those around them, and have trouble doing the simplest tasks. I have felt many of those feelings, but now I’m on a mission to help spread awareness and be a voice for those who suffer.”
Brian added:
“If I’m being honest, this disease has broken me over the last few years. I knew something was wrong dating all the way back to 2018, and it wasn’t until recently that I officially figured out the problem… I could write a book with the list of symptoms that come with this disease."
At the time, Brian Burkheiser explained how he pushed himself through multiple tour cycles for I Prevail and tried his best to keep a “positive spirit,” however, as days went by, his “negativity and pain” grew. He expressed gratitude to his medical team for helping him with the treatment for Eagle Syndrome, empowering him, and showing him that he could get back to the life he’d always wanted.
The artist assured his fans that he would be back in the summer of 2024 and urged them to attend and support the I Prevail tour, where his other band members were ready to deliver. He kept his promise and was present for the group’s shows in summer last year.
Moreover, he also talked about his Eagle Syndrome journey in another interview with Muscle and Fitness in August 2024. He recalled the time when he noticed the pain:
“I was in pain constantly. So, I put my own finger and dig around my mouth to feel around. All of a sudden, I hooked myself in the back of my mouth and felt something like a bone sticking out.”
Since the 2024 tour, Brian has become a father to a son named Benson Allan, born in January 2025, whom he shares with his wife, Caylin Cree.
I Prevail described their split with Brian Burkheiser as amicable
On Thursday, I Prevail took to their official Instagram account and announced parting ways with co-vocalist Brian Burkheiser, after more than a decade, calling it a “difficult decision.”
According to their statement, the vocals will continue to be handled by “powerhouse frontman” Eric Vanlerberghe, and guitarist Dylan Bowman, who’ll provide the supporting vocals.
“Rest assured, we will continue to deliver the high-energy shows that we’ve made a pillar of our band, and we will continue to perform all the bangers from our catalogue. All scheduled shows will go on exactly as planned. New music coming soon. See you out there,” the post added.
For the unversed, Brian Burkheiser was with I Prevail since its formation in 2013 as a clean vocalist. Its current lineup includes Eric Vanlerberghe, Dylan Bowman, lead guitarist Steve Menoian, and drummer Gabe Helguera. The band is best known for their metal cover of Taylor Swift's 2014 single Blank Space from her fifth studio album, 1989.
I Prevail already played at the Sonic Temple Festival in Columbus, Ohio, earlier this week on May 10, 2025. The band is slated to perform at Welcome to Rockville on May 17 and at Concord’s Toyota Pavilion on July 6.