"Bro got banned for being too freaky with Kai" — Internet reacts to Ray J being banned on Twitch after recently creating his channel last month

American singer and songwriter Ray J reportedly created a Twitch channel in March 2025. However, as per a post by X user @scubaryan_ dated April 9, 2025, the singer's Twitch account was banned. The specific reason behind banning Ray's channel hasn't been revealed yet.

Ad

The singer has been at the center of controversies since getting detained by the police in March 2025 after a fight with his estranged wife, Princess. As a result, netizens quickly took to X to express their opinions on his Twitch channel being banned.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

One of the X users referred to Ray's stream with Kai Cenat on April 8, 2025, wherein the singer complained about not being invited to Cenat's sleepovers, citing that he wanted to "sleep with y'all ni**as too". The X user tweeted:

"Bro got banned for being too freaky with Kai last night😂"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"RayJ calls Kai Cenat on stream upset about never being invited to a sleepover saying he wants to shower and sleep with him like everyone else 😭😭" an X user commented

"I know Kai Cenat is happy about this 💀" another X user mentioned

"He was flirting with a ban this whole week😭😭" an internet user stated

Ad

"He deserves it calling us bout a damn sleep over on twitch" another internet user said

On the other hand, internet users expressed confusion over the reason why Ray J's Twitch account was banned:

"Tf could he have possibly done" an X user questioned

"they can recognize a real freak from a mile away" a netizen commented

"This ni**a ray j lmaooooo I just know he did some dumba** s*it haha" another netizen remarked

Ad

Wack 100 alleges Ray J stole his car: Details explored

Ray J has had a questionable equation with Wack 100 over the years, wherein the former defended the singer when Diddy's sons confronted him over a Halloween party in October 2024.

On the other hand, during a Clubhouse conversation in December 2024, Wack claimed that T.I. offered his wife, Tiny Harris, to Ray J. However, Ray denied the accusation, stating that Wack 100 needed to respect women and show respect to T.I. and his wife.

Ad

In a recent instance on April 8, 2025, Wack 100 claimed that Ray had stolen his car in a live stream:

“Ray J stole my vehicle. I don’t know what’s going on. I’m getting worried about it. He stole my vehicle, bro. Two and a half days ago, I checked the tracker and he cleared on it in Florida somewhere.”

Ad

Ad

Wack 100 asked his followers to tag Ray, adding that he wasn't picking up calls. Additionally, the music executive expressed his concern over Ray's mental health, addressing him in the live stream, stating:

“Listen, man, like, listen, I don’t give a f*ck about the car. I’m concerned about you. You ain’t got to steal nothing as always, bro. But what is you on?”

Ad

Wack 100 also mentioned that he needed to check his car, specifically a duffel bag in the trunk that consists of "all kind of drives and all kind of s*it". He asked Ray to secure the bag for him, implying that the singer had his vehicle.

In other news, Ray J was detained by police in March 2025 due to an argument with Princess Love concerning their pending divorce. TMZ reported that Princess Love called LAPD, claiming that the singer was yelling, acting aggressively, and allegedly under the influence.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More