"Bro got banned for being too freaky with Kai" — Internet reacts to Ray J being banned on Twitch after recently creating his channel last month

American singer and songwriter Ray J reportedly created a Twitch channel in March 2025. However, as per a post by X user @scubaryan_ dated April 9, 2025, the singer's Twitch account was banned. The specific reason behind banning Ray's channel hasn't been revealed yet.
The singer has been at the center of controversies since getting detained by the police in March 2025 after a fight with his estranged wife, Princess. As a result, netizens quickly took to X to express their opinions on his Twitch channel being banned.
One of the X users referred to Ray's stream with Kai Cenat on April 8, 2025, wherein the singer complained about not being invited to Cenat's sleepovers, citing that he wanted to "sleep with y'all ni**as too". The X user tweeted:
"Bro got banned for being too freaky with Kai last night😂"
"RayJ calls Kai Cenat on stream upset about never being invited to a sleepover saying he wants to shower and sleep with him like everyone else 😭😭" an X user commented
"I know Kai Cenat is happy about this 💀" another X user mentioned
"He was flirting with a ban this whole week😭😭" an internet user stated
"He deserves it calling us bout a damn sleep over on twitch" another internet user said
On the other hand, internet users expressed confusion over the reason why Ray J's Twitch account was banned:
"Tf could he have possibly done" an X user questioned
"they can recognize a real freak from a mile away" a netizen commented
"This ni**a ray j lmaooooo I just know he did some dumba** s*it haha" another netizen remarked
Wack 100 alleges Ray J stole his car: Details explored
Ray J has had a questionable equation with Wack 100 over the years, wherein the former defended the singer when Diddy's sons confronted him over a Halloween party in October 2024.
On the other hand, during a Clubhouse conversation in December 2024, Wack claimed that T.I. offered his wife, Tiny Harris, to Ray J. However, Ray denied the accusation, stating that Wack 100 needed to respect women and show respect to T.I. and his wife.
In a recent instance on April 8, 2025, Wack 100 claimed that Ray had stolen his car in a live stream:
“Ray J stole my vehicle. I don’t know what’s going on. I’m getting worried about it. He stole my vehicle, bro. Two and a half days ago, I checked the tracker and he cleared on it in Florida somewhere.”
Wack 100 asked his followers to tag Ray, adding that he wasn't picking up calls. Additionally, the music executive expressed his concern over Ray's mental health, addressing him in the live stream, stating:
“Listen, man, like, listen, I don’t give a f*ck about the car. I’m concerned about you. You ain’t got to steal nothing as always, bro. But what is you on?”
Wack 100 also mentioned that he needed to check his car, specifically a duffel bag in the trunk that consists of "all kind of drives and all kind of s*it". He asked Ray to secure the bag for him, implying that the singer had his vehicle.
In other news, Ray J was detained by police in March 2025 due to an argument with Princess Love concerning their pending divorce. TMZ reported that Princess Love called LAPD, claiming that the singer was yelling, acting aggressively, and allegedly under the influence.