Catfish & The Bottlemen 2024 North American tour: Presale Code, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Catfish & The Bottlemen 2024 North American tour is scheduled from October 4, 2024, to November 3, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour will be preceded by the band's UK and Ireland shows and will be their first North American tour in five years.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Toronto, New York City, and Boston. The tour was announced by Catfish & The Bottlemen via a post on their official Instagram page on May 7, 2024.

An Artist presale will be available from May 8, 2024, at 10:00 am local time, which can be accessed by signing up at the official website of Catfish & The Bottlemen. At the same time, there will also be an official Platinum presale.

Simultaneously, a Live Nation presale will be available for select dates. Said presale can be accessed with the code SOUNDCHECK. Also available will be Ticketmaster, Spotify, and local venue presales.

General tickets will be available from May 10, 2024, at 10:00 am local time via Ticketmaster. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

Catfish & The Bottlemen 2024 North American tour dates and venues

Catfish & The Bottlemen are set to start their 2024 tour schedule with a UK and Ireland tour in July and August, with performances including an appearance at Cardiff Castle, among other venues.

These concert dates will be followed by the newly announced North American tour. The current list of dates and venues for the Catfish & The Bottlemen 2024 North American tour is given below:

October 4, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Austin City Limits

October 5, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Palladium

October 8, 2024 – Oakland, California at Fox Theater

October 11, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Austin City Limits

October 14, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Ogden Theatre

October 17, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri at The Midland Theatre

October 18, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Marathon Music Works

October 19, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at The Eastern

October 21, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Phoenix Concert Theatre

October 22, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Saint Andrew’s Hall

October 23, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at The Riviera Theatre

October 25, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Roxian Theatre

October 26, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio at Bogart’s

October 27, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio at Newport Music Hall

October 29, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Royale

October 30, 2024 – New York, New York at Terminal 5

November 1, 2024 – New Haven, Connecticut at College Street Music Hall

November 2, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Theatre of Living Arts

November 3, 2024 – Washington DC at 9:30 Club

The dates and venues for the UK and Ireland shows are also given below:

July 11, 2024 - Liverpool, UK at Sefton Park

July 19, 2024 - Cardiff, UK at Cardiff Castle

July 20, 2024 - Cardiff, UK at Cardiff Castle

August 24, 2024 - Edinburgh, Scotland at Royal Highland Showgrounds

August 31, 2024 - Dublin, Ireland at Rds Simmonscourt

Aside from the upcoming tours in North America and Europe, Catfish & Bottlemen will also perform at the Leeds & Reading dual festival on August 23, 2024, and August 25, 2024, respectively. The festivals are also set to feature performances by artists such as 21 Savage, Dom Dolla, and Liam Gallagher, among others.