The Chief Keef tour is scheduled to be held from July 16, 2024, to August 13, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour, titled "A Lil Tour," is in support of the rapper's newest studio album, Almighty So 2, and will be his first major tour of the year.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Boston, Atlanta, and San Francisco, among others. The tour was announced by the rapper via his website on May 10, 2024, which was subsequently amplified by social posts by ticketing partner Live Nation.

The presale for the tour will be available on May 13, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Said presale can be accessed with the code SOUNDCHECK. Simultaneously, there will also be Ticketmaster and VIP package presales available.

General tickets will be available from May 15, 2024, at 10:00 am local time via the rapper's official website or Ticketmaster or Live Nation. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

Chief Keef's tour: Dates and venues

Chief Keef is bringing along some special guests on his upcoming US tour. These guests on the 17-date tour are Lil Gnar and The Glo Boyz, respectively, both from his 43B label.

The full list of dates and venues for Chief Keef's tour is given below:

July 16, 2024 — Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

July 18, 2024 — Grand Rapids, Michigan at GLC Live at 20 Monroe

July 19, 2024 — Minneapolis, Minnesota at Armory

July 22, 2024 — Detroit, Michigan at Fillmore Detroit

July 24, 2024 — Brooklyn (New York City), New York at Brooklyn Paramount

July 25, 2024 — Washington, DC at Echostage

July 26, 2024 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Fillmore Philadelphia

July 27, 2024 — Charlotte, North Carolina at The Fillmore Charlotte

July 29, 2024 — Atlanta, Georgia at Coca-Cola Roxy

July 31, 2024 — Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place

August 2, 2024 — Miami Beach, Florida at The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre

August 5, 2024 — Houston, Texas at 713 Music Hall

August 6, 2024 — Dallas, Texas at South Side Ballroom

August 9, 2024 — Denver, Colorado at Fillmore Auditorium

August 10, 2024 — Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Palladium

August 11, 2024 — Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Financial Theatre

August 13, 2024 — San Francisco, California at The Midway

Chief Keef released his latest studio album, Almighty So 2, on May 10, 2024. The album's chart figures are not available as of the writing of this article but have over two hundred thousand views on YouTube, depending on the song. The album features guest performances by G Herbo, Quavo, and Tierra Whack, among others.

Aside from his upcoming tour, Chief Keef is scheduled to perform at several festivals, starting with an appearance at the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival 2024 on June 26, 2024, at the SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois.

This is scheduled to be followed by a performance at the splash! Festival 2024 at the Ferropolis in Saxony, Germany, in early July. From there, the rapper is currently set to move to Austria, where he is scheduled to perform at Rolling Loud Europe 2024. After Rolling Loud Europe, the rapper is scheduled to perform at the Beach Please! Festival 2024 in Romania.