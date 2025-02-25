Chris Jasper net worth: Fortune explored as Isley Brothers member passes away at 73

Singer and composer Chris Jasper, 73, unexpectedly passed away on February 24, 2025. He reportedly died of cancer, and further updates on his health history are currently awaited.

Ad

Chris was an important part of the soul group The Isley Brothers in the past and was an expert in piano since he was a child. Jasper additionally pursued a solo career, releasing multiple albums such as Praise the Eternal and Invincible.

His fortune was estimated to be around $6 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Meanwhile, Soultracks obtained a statement from Chris Jasper’s family where they recalled his achievements in the music industry since he made his debut. The tribute reads towards the end:

Ad

Trending

“Beyond his musical achievements, Chris was a dedicated and loving, husband and father. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Margie Jasper, a New York-based attorney and author, and his three sons Michael, Nicholas, and Christopher. He will be deeply missed and his legacy will live on as an inspiration for generations.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

The news of Chris Jasper’s death comes around two years after the demise of the founding member of The Isley Brothers, Rudolph, who was in the headlines in 2023 for suing his brother Ronald on charges of misusing the name of the band to obtain benefits for himself.

Chris shared a close relationship with the band specifically since their families were living in the same apartment complex and Rudolph was married to Jasper’s sister Elaine, as per Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Ad

Chris Jasper’s net worth: Career and projects explained

Although the Cincinnati, Ohio native gained recognition over the years for his association with The Isley Brothers, he also launched a record label called Gold City Records in 1987.

Chris Jasper’s bio on the website reads that he worked as a writer and producer of the music released by The Isley Brothers. While he was active with the group, he contributed his skills to multiple albums, including Go For Your Guns, Go All the Way, and The Real Deal.

Ad

Chris entered the band after he met Ernie Isley, a band member, during his teenage years and they began practicing together in summer seasons, as per All Music.

They were joined by Marvin, another Isley brother, and managed to release some demo tracks where Ronald gave his vocals.

Ad

Following the group’s separation in 1984, Ernie and Marvin established another band called Isley/Jasper/Isley. They had three albums in their credits, where the second project, Caravan of Love, reached on top of the charts.

The group split in 1987. In an interview with Rockin Hot Radio, Chris recalled the feeling of working with them by saying:

“It was a great learning experience, and was also a great part of our career because we got to travel a lot. Our audience grew from early in the seventies to, say like 1983. That’s when I was with the group last.”

Ad

Chris Jasper then started releasing solo albums and songs, and he gained recognition for a project titled SuperBad. His work was also sampled by personalities such as Snoop Dogg, Queen Latifah, Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, and more.

Ad

He trained himself in composition as a student of the Julliard School of Music and was mentored by jazz pianist Dr. Billy Taylor at the C.W. Post College. He served as a producer for albums, including Addictive, released by his son Michael more than 10 years ago.

As a solo artist, Chris Jasper had many albums in his credits such as Praise the Eternal, Everything I Do, Thank You Jesus, Share With Me, Dance with You, and Raise the Bar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback