“Coming to save 2025”—Fans react as Sabrina Carpenter teases new single

Sabrina Carpenter is making her summer comeback with her upcoming single, Manchild, which is set to release on Thursday, June 5 at 8 pm ET. The pop star announced the track via Instagram on June 4, revealing its cover art, which shows her trying to hitchhike in a cropped button-down shirt.

The announcement follows the teaser posted on June 2, which featured a clip of the pop star trying to hitchhike, along with a series of cryptic billboards spotted along Interstate 69.

An X handle, @PopCrave, posted snapshots of the billboards along Interstate 69 on June 3, with messages like “Amen” and “I swear they choose me, I’m not choosing them.” These were first posted by @TeamSabrina the same day.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Bulldog or rhinoceros? More details RIGHT HERE

Some Sabrina Carpenter fans are already calling the upcoming song a "summer hit."

"Sabrina is coming to save 2025 omg"

Expand Tweet

Many other netizens have shared similar sentiment and reacted in the following ways:

"She said let me drop the song of the summer 🙂‍↕️", one fan commented.

"SUMMER HIT LOADING", a fan account on X replied to the updates by Pop Crave.

"This woman has me excited over literal vibes at this point 😂", one fan commented on X.

Fans have continued to share their excitement for this summer song.

"She's coming to save 2025 with those jean shorts", one fan said, referring to Sabrina Carpenter's outfit in the teaser.

"First female hit of the year is coming," a person wrote.

"NO WAY SHES COMING BACK ALREADY OMG ITS OVER FOR EVERYONE," another fan mentioned.

More about Sabrina Carpenter's new single, Manchild

Sabrina Carpenter announced the release of Manchild via Instagram on June 3, 2025, with a snap of her from the teaser and other details in the caption.

"this one’s about you!! “Manchild” is out this Thursday 6/5 8pm EST♥️ special 7” vinyl available now," she captioned the post.

The track will be released across all major streaming platforms on Thursday, June 5, at 8 pm ET. The limited-edition 7-inch vinyl is already available to order via Carpenter’s official website. It will mark Carpenter’s first new music since the release of the deluxe edition of her 2024 album Short n’ Sweet in February. The deluxe edition included four new tracks-15 Minutes, Couldn’t Make It Any Harder, Busy Woman, and Bad Reviews.

Manchild will also be Carpenter’s first single since her hit song Espresso, which dominated charts in 2024. Called the "song of summer 2024" by many fans, the breakout hit climbed to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became viral on streaming platforms and social media sites. The album Short n’ Sweet debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making it the pop star's first chart-topping LP.

In other news, Sabrina Carpenter bagged two trophies at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in the category of Best Pop Vocal Album for Short and Sweet, and Best Pop Solo Performance for Espresso. The new song, Manchild, comes after a short break after completing the successful Short n' Sweet Tour, where Carpenter performed at more than 72 shows across North America and Europe.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devangee Devangee Halder is a Food and Pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master's Degree in International Studies. A bibliophile and foodie, her academic background, with the intersection of history and cultural studies, has deepened her love for reading and writing.



With over a year of experience, including an internship at Indian Express, which she landed through correspondence with editor Raj Kumar Jha, she transitioned into her current role at this company. As a journalist covering gastronomic trends and other news from the F&B Industry, she veers away from prescriptivism, and instead prioritizes questioning of current narratives, and forwarding relevant news, ensuring they are devoid of sensationalism.



Devangee approaches food with an interdisciplinary lens, locating it vis-à-vis areas such as culture, history, memory, and economics, within which culinary traditions found fruition and subsequently flourished. When not working, she enjoys cooking and reading, alongside her newfound interest in weightlifting. Among her favorite personalities are Sarah Todd and Vikas Khanna, and she admires the late chef Jock Zonfrillo for his work on indigenous food habits and ingredients. Know More