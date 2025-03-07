"Confidence is key as a man" — Miley Cyrus' brother Trace Cyrus defends Benny Blanco's relationship with Selena Gomez

Miley Cyrus' brother Trace recently took to his Instagram Story on March 6, 2025, to put forth his perspective on Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's relationship. Trace shared a @viralpopculture post about Benny Blanco reportedly admitting he was scared Selena might leave him.

Dubbing Benny's alleged feelings a "nail in the coffin" for the relationship, Trace Cyrus stated:

"Confidence is key as a man and unfortunately women think they want to be put up on a pedestal but as soon as you act like they are superior in the relationship they start to lose respect."

Trace mentioned that Benny Blanco spoke the statement while openly making it known that he felt Selena Gomez was "too good for him." Miley Cyrus' brother stated that it was not necessary for men to be attractive to be with a beautiful woman, and that they only needed confidence.

Commenting on his perspective of Benny Blanco, Trace wrote:

"I don't know Benny personally but I love him as a producer and have watched every podcast he's done. Love his personality. And in my view she's just as lucky to be with him as he is with her. That's the mindset he needs if the relationship is going to last."

Trace Cyrus also added that "nice guys really do finish last," referring to the phrase which suggests that people who are overly caring and kind often tend to be less successful in meeting their goals.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's relationship has been in the spotlight ever since the two announced they were together. They garnered a lot of comments over their relationship, although not all of them were positive. Hinting at the same, Trace Cyrus said he hoped Benny Blanco did not let the jokes and media statements surrounding his relationship get to him.

"This is the girl I’m going to marry": Benny Blanco recalls telling his mother about his future with Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco proposed to Selena Gomez in December 2024, and the couple opened up about the dynamics of their relationship in a chat with Interview magazine dated February 2025. During the interview, Benny and Selena were asked about how people started to realise they had feelings for each other and how they got over the fear of being honest about it.

Replying to the question, Selena Gomez said that it was simple as they got into the studio to work on a song and talked to each other. Additionally, the singer confessed that she liked him before Benny liked her. Expressing his take on the same, Benny Blanco mentioned he was unaware of Selena's liking for him.

The American record producer recalled suggesting that Selena Gomez should meet some of his friends. He also offered to hook her up on some dates, after which the two started texting and went to get dinner. Benny said he did not know the dinner was a date, and the second time they hung out got him thinking if Selena had feelings for him.

Benny Blanco added:

"From then on, it was easy. You know when you think you met the right person, you’re like, 'Oh my god.' But it feels so different. The second we started hanging out, I was like, 'This is my wife.' I was telling my mom, 'This is the girl I’m going to marry.'"

In other news, Selena Gomez recently announced her latest album I Said I Love You First scheduled to be dropped on March 21, 2025. It is a collaborative album with her fiance Benny Blanco, and the duo has already released a single from the album called Scared of Loving You.

