Crazy Town's rise and fall: Rock band's troubled history explored as frontman Shifty Shellshock dies at 49

Rock band Crazy Town, also abbreviated as CXT, lost its frontman Shifty Shellshock aka Seth Binzer on June 24, 2024. He was found dead at his residence and the cause of his death hasn't been disclosed as of this writing.

The group was formed in 1995 by Binzer and Bret "Epic" Manzur and they began joining hands with other artists under the name The Brimstone Sluggers. The late Shifty Shellshock and his rock band rose to fame with their hit track Butterfly, which ended up topping the US Billboard Hot 100.

By 1999, James Bradley, Rust Epique, Doug Miller, and Antonio Lorenzo "Trouble" Valli joined the band and they released their debut album The Gift of Game in the same year. The band's debut album sold more than 1.5 million units.

The history of Crazy Town and its members explored

Despite the rock band's debut album receiving popularity gradually, Crazy Town's trajectory was negatively impacted in the year 2000 when the band was asked to leave the lineup of Ozzfest. According to Grunge, the band was asked to drop out from Ozzfest owing to Shifty Shellshock's actions, the accounts of which vary.

The publication reported that Shellshock stated he got drunk and threw a chair out of the window, leading to his arrest. However, others say that the late singer just slept through a show because he was tired from partying and so the angry band members left him behind when leaving the tour.

In 2001 DJ AM left the rock band to pursue a solo career as a DJ and died in 2009 at the age of 36 from an overdose of cocaine and some prescription medicine. Moreover, in March 2004, Crazy Town suffered another loss as guitarist Rust Epique died from a heart attack at the age of 35.

Additionally, the band's image was also tarnished when the late Shifty Shellshock was arrested in 2011. Officials reached his doorstep owing to an "alleged domestic disturbance," as per Grunge, and arrested him when they learned that he had outstanding warrants. He then posted the bail and denied the claims of domestic violence. The next year, in 2012, he was arrested for being in possession of cocaine and physically abusing his girlfriend.

Apart from the chaotic personal lives of the band members, which made it difficult to hold the group together, Crazy Town had been suffering since 2003 when they released their album Darkhorse, which sold less than 13,000 units. It was after this that the group broke up in 2003.

However, Binzer and Mazur reformed the band in 2007 and released The Brimstone Sluggers in 2015. Mazur left the band in 2017 before Binzer changed the name to Crazy Town X.

The band made headlines again in 2019 after the remaining members were involved in a car accident in Canada. As per CNN, they were traveling to a Halloween show in Ontario when their tour van collided with a moose.

The accident killed the animal instantly and caused damage to their vehicle. Shifty Shellshock also posted images of the same on Instagram and the band resumed their performance after a visit to the emergency room.

Further details on Binzer's death are currently awaited.