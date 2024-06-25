Shifty Shellshock's history of drug addiction explored as Crazy Town singer dies at 49

Shifty Shellshock (aka Seth Brooks Binzer) breathed his last on June 24 at the age of 49. The Crazy Town lead singer was found dead in his home but his cause of death has not been announced as of this writing.

Drug abuse was one of the artist's main nemeses and the Butterfly singer entered shows like Celebrity Rehab and Sober House to to seek treatment. He also had to be admitted to a Los Angeles hospital in 2012 because he went into a coma. Although we don't know what caused it, many people suspect that it was due to a drug overdose.

Shifty Shellshock's time in Celebrity Rehab and Sober House sheds light on his history with drug addiction

Trending

Shifty Shellshock was one of the nine big names that featured in season 1 of Celebrity Rehab. Although the Butterfly singer brought two cans of beer to the Pasadena Recovery Center, they were quickly confiscated. While on the show, he revealed that he wanted to achieve sobriety and accepted that cocaine would be the toughest drug for him to stay away from.

He completed his treatment in 2007 but his sobriety did not last long. He began using drugs again and entered the re-centered in Celebrity Rehab season 2. This came after the 49-year-old's sponsor picked him up from his hotel, where he had been using drugs.

However, the singer tried different tricks to get his hands on drugs like crack and cocaine. Under the supervision of his sponsor, the Butterfly singer scored drugs and consumed them before returning to his rehab center to start his treatment.

Shifty Shellshock (Image via Instagram/@therealcrazytown)

While this attempt proved to be unsuccessful, it wasn't the end of Shifty's attempts to quit drugs. He was soon seen trying to get rid of his addiction when he appeared on Sober House 1 in 2008. However, he was seen relapsing when after he walked off the set of the show during an altercation at a club.

After an intense cat-and-mouse game with many people trying to find him, he was finally found by an employee of Dr. Drew. Binzer eventually returned to his rehab facility and promised that he would not relapse again.

Shifty Shellshock was also seen trying to get sober in Sober House 2 in 2009. This came after he called Dr. Drew and said that he was still fighting with addiction. Dr. Drew reluctantly agreed to help him but gave an ultimatum, stating this would be his last chance to get sober.

In 2012, the Crazy Town musician was hospitalized after he lost consciousness and fell into a coma. Although the reason for the same isn't clear, many suspected that it was linked to a drug overdose. The artist came out of the comatose state in a week after being in the Intensive Care Unit at a Los Angeles hospital.

Shifty Shellshock was arrested in June last year for driving under the influence of alcohol

The frontman of rap rock band Crazy Town was arrested in June 2023 in South Carolina for drunk driving. According to a report by TMZ, the traffic cops stopped Shifty's vehicle after he was seen swerving between lanes. The 49-year-old's speech was slurry and he also failed the sobriety test.

The incident took place just days after he was involved in a fight with bandmate Bobby Reeves in Myrtle Beach. According to the publication, Shifty Shellshock was the lead singer of the band and opted out at the last moment. This forced Reeves to sing in his place and he also shared his frustration regarding Shifty Shellshock publically.

After the concert, the band members were seen engaging in a fistfight, and videos of the same did the rounds online.

It is important to note that further details about the death of the artist are currently awaited.