Dame Dash claims Cam'ron becoming Roc-A-Fella’s president contributed to its downfall 

American entrepreneur and co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records, Dame Dash, recently made an appearance on America Nu Network. He claimed that Cam'ron's ascent and premature announcement as the record label's president contributed to its downfall.Commenting on the statements Cam'ron has been putting out concerning Dame, the entrepreneur said that talking about other people in their absence is &quot;cowardly&quot; for him. Addressing Cam'ron's comments on Roc-A-Fella and Dame on his Talk With Flee series, the entrepreneur said:&quot;Now, I just thought you were young and I didn't even let you know, but I think you know how many problems that mistake you made caused. But you never said nothing to correct it. And now you're saying something about the presidency, which is not true.&quot;While Damon Dash didn't shed light on the mistakes Cam'ron made, he went on to mention that the latter used to sit with people he daily disrespected. He further added that he laughed about misspeaking without caring how it damaged Roc-A-Fella.&quot;That's not some Harlem s*it. That's some young s*it. But now that you're about 50 years old, just laughing about it, thinking that that's funny without caring about the recourse of this mistake you made. My advice is I don't think that's the way to approach it.&quot; Dame saidDamon further called out Cam'ron for not clarifying that he was going to be running Dipset, which is short for The Diplomats, a hip-hop collective founded by Jim Jones and Cam'ron in 1997.Dipset was signed to Roc-A-Fella in 2001. Dame mentioned that Beanie Sigel was going to be running the hip-hop group, State Property, neither of which had anything to do with Roc-A-Fella.However, watching Cam'ron laugh about it made Dame Dash wonder if not having a conversation with Beanie Sigel about the alleged original plan was something he did on purpose, stating:&quot;Because it doesn't seem as if there was good intention. There's no remorse for it. I don't appreciate that.&quot;Why didn't Cam'ron promote Dame Dash's movie Honor Up? Details exploredWhile Dame Dash expressed his discontent with Cam'ron's comments concerning his finances, among other things, the rapper recently shared why he didn't promote Honor Up in an episode of Talk With Flee dated August 28, 2025.Honor Up is a 2018 movie by Damon and Cam'ron, discussing why he never intended to be a part of the film, but was forced by the Roc-A-Fella co-founder. Cam'ron recalled how Dame Dash called him to the movie's set to &quot;show some love,&quot; resulting in the rapper and his girlfriend JuJu doing a scene in fur coats.Damon's IG post (Image via Instagram/ @duskopoppington)Commenting on not liking the final output, Cam'ron said:“I don’t like Honor Up. Shout out to Murda Mook, Smoke DZA- they my guys. But I didn’t like the movie. I wasn’t going to promote something I didn’t believe in. Promoting that would’ve been like letting my man go outside looking crazy. I love Dame, but I couldn’t do that. Everybody else who said it was fire was lying to him. I kept it real.”In other news, Cam'ron also addressed Dame Dash's discontent with his comments concerning the Roc-A-Fella founder's finances. The rapper clarified that his comment was from a place of understanding how happy Damon wants to be in life, adding that he doesn't want any beef with the entrepreneur.