David Sanborn net worth: Fortune explored as saxophonist and multiple Grammy winner dies aged 78

On May 12, legendary alto saxophonist David Sanborn passed away in Tarrytown, New York at the age of 78. The news of his demise was announced on his official Facebook account.

“It is with sad and heavy hearts that we convey to you the loss of internationally renowned, 6-time Grammy Award-winning, saxophonist, David Sanborn. Mr. Sanborn passed Sunday afternoon, May 12th, after an extended battle with prostate cancer with complications,” the statement read.

It further added that Mr. Sanborn had been battling with cancer since 2018, yet was “able to maintain his normal schedule of concerts until just recently.” He even had shows lined up for the upcoming year.

“David Sanborn was a seminal figure in contemporary pop and jazz music. It has been said that he "put the saxophone back into Rock ’n Roll,” the statement wrapped.

Last month, he announced a break from his shows citing health issues.

According to the Celebrity Net Worth website, David Sanborn, a veteran saxophonist in instrumental pop, smooth jazz, R&B, and crossover music, had an estimated net worth of $3 million at the time of his demise

David Sanborn earned a part of his fortune from hosting the TV show Night Music

Sanborn earned most of his fortune from his records, albums, and collaborations in his six-decade-long career. He first made his name in 1975 after releasing his debut solo album Taking Off, but had been a saxophonist since his high school days, specializing in session music.

Often hailed for his “passionate sound and emotional interpretations of melodies,” David Sanborn had a distinct playing style, which could be easily identified in two to three notes.

Throughout his career, the St. Louis native (born in Tampa, Florida, in July 1945) performed with several Chicago Blues artists including Albert King, which helped him further his fortune.

Expand Tweet

A polio survivor, David Sanborn began playing saxophone as a form of physical therapy but soon got a flair for the instrument. He was influenced by his childhood hero and renowned saxophonist Hank Crawford (Ray Charles’ former music director) to continue pursuing the field.

Later, he collaborated with legendary musicians such as Elton John, Stevie Wonder (Talking Book album), David Bowie (Young Americans), Paul Butterfield (Tuesday Heartbreak), Gil Evans, James Taylor (How Sweet It Is To Be Loved By You), and the Brecker Brothers among others.

The late saxophonist also partnered with Tim Gerne to create Another Hand for the former’s 1993 album, which also comprised Julius Hemphill’s compositions alongside a string orchestra arranged by Johnny Mandel.

A multiple-time Grammy recipient, David Sanborn had eight gold albums and one platinum album including Straight to the Heart (solo) and Double Vision (collaboration with pianist Bob James) among others. More than a dozen of his albums also reached the Billboard 200 list, from where he earned royalties.

He also provided background music for the Lethal Weapon movie franchise, alongside other projects such as Murphy’s Romance, Tequila Sunrise, and Forget Paris.

In the early 1980s, Mr. Sanborn became a member of the Saturday Night Live band and in the 1990s, he co-hosted and performed a late-night music variety TV series titled Night Music with Jools Holland, where seasoned musicians played together.

Besides, he was a regular guest with Paul Shaffer’s band on Late Night with David Letterman over the years, and in 2023, he also hosted an interview podcast As We Speak for WBGO. In 2004, he was inducted into the St. Louis Walk of Fame.