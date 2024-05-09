“There's so much criticism”- Maya Rudolph talks about today’s internet scrutiny and being able to freely create during her time on SNL

Loot star Maya Rudolph recently opened up about the intense online scrutiny faced by entertainers and content creators these days. During an Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe on Wednesday, May 8, the actress and comedian revealed that she found it incredibly difficult to do comedy or more so, be herself in an age where people just want to create problems as a business. She stated:

"[We are] creating in a time where there's so much criticism."

Maya Rudolph manages to stay away from the internet (Image via Instagram/@princesstagram)

The actress further revealed that she manages to stay away from the internet as it was not her "reality". She believed that she wouldn't be able to do some of the work she did on Saturday Night Live, if she worked there today. The actress and comedian also noted that she tries hard to stay out of other people's opinions of her.

"It's scrutiny": Maya Rudolph on the criticism faced by entertainers today

Maya Rudolph sat down opposite Zane Lowe of Apple Music and opened up about the intense online criticism people in her field face today. As mentioned above, the actress acknowledged the sheer amount of criticism in this age and further explained to Lowe:

"I find it incredibly difficult. I find it personally more, just in being myself, far more than my comedy. I feel like people want to take a sound bite and create problems, and that's become a business."

She added:

"It's so ugly, and it's so not at all my life. It has nothing to do with me. So it just makes you shy away from wanting to put yourself out there."

Zane Lowe conceded that the internet would do what the internet would do and Maya agreed. She explained that the internet was something that she stayed away from as she did not want to be a part of that game as it was just not her "reality". The actress further elaborated:

"It's like that saying of 'What you think of me is not my business.' It's great, and it's really hard to remind yourself of, but it's true. I don't think I would be creating the things I created on Saturday Night Live if I worked there today. It's scrutiny."

Maya Rudolph also noted one prominent change in how people consumed SNL then and now. They never had the same level of access to the show as they have now back when Rudolph was part of it.

Back then people would have to watch the entire show but these days Rudolph explained that folks could simply watch the show from their phones in just one sketch.

Maya explained that sometimes SNL sketches do tank. The comedian elaborated:

"If something was in a really bad place where the audience couldn't really see you and the laughs tanked, it was usually a s***can alley piece. Oh, it's horrifying when it's not working, but it makes you laugh really hard, and I think sometimes it makes it a little bit funnier. It's absolutely brutal."

Additionally, when asked about what she's learned about creating great chemistry on set, Rudolph immediately stated that chemistry was not something one can fabricate. She explained:

"It's really lucky to spark that chemistry with someone. I think the big fun and the big cheat in knowing someone all those years and having them be chosen family is that you know exactly what that chemistry is and it's like being with an old friend. You just pick up where you left off 20 years ago."

The second season of Maya Rudolph's comedy series Loot is currently streaming on Apple TV+, with its upcoming 8th episode set to drop on May 15, 2024.

