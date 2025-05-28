Diana London says it's "highly suspicious" that police "did not even attempt to stop" Tory Lanez's attacker as seen in released prison footage

CEO of London Global Strategist Diana London took to X on May 28, 2025, to comment on the prison footage of Tory Lanez's attacker. Lanez was stabbed in prison, according to the rapper's IG update on May 13, 2025. He sustained injuries to his face, torso, back, and the back of his head.

Ad

In her tweet, Diana addressed the footage of Lanez being stabbed, describing how the rapper walks out of his cell, stretches, and is rushed by a man while walking past the stairs. The attacker stabbed Lanez 14 times, after which the rapper fell on his back and tried to fight, getting out of his sweater and running down the stairs.

Commenting on the footage, Diana London wrote:

"You can see in the video that Tory had nothing in his pocket, meaning he was not intending to retaliate against his attacker as he claimed in his interview. Police did not even attempt to stop his attacker which is highly suspicious, police used no mace and no gas which is regularly used to stop a violent attack."

Ad

Trending

Diana London @dianalondon_usa Footage of Tory Lanez being brutally stabbed has now surfaced, Tory walks out his cell stretches, walks past the stairs then looks over the balcony when a man rushes him, stabbing him 14 times. Tory falls on his back and fights back, gets out of his sweater and runs down the stairs. You can see in the video that Tory had nothing in his pocket, meaning he was not intending to retaliate against his attacker as he claimed in his interview. Police did not even attempt to stop his attacker which is highly suspicious, police used no mace and no gas which is regularly used to stop a violent attack. Who put the attacker in contact with @TMZ and who has been in contact with tmz since the beginning? Who put the hit out on Tory? #Freetory

Ad

According to TMZ's May 24, 2025, report, Santino Casio, the man prison officials allege to have stabbed Tory Lanez, talked to the publication via a prison call. Casio said that he attacked Lanez, claiming that the rapper had put a price on his head, so he acted in self-defence. Santino Casio said that he thought Lanez was coming to take his life.

Diana London voices belief in Tory Lanez's innocence: Details explored

On May 14, 2025, Unite the People, a nonprofit organization promoting social justice, held a press conference to present a new angle in the Tory Lanez case. Lanez is currently serving a ten-year prison sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet in 2020.

Ad

During the press conference, a legal team suggested that Lanez did not fire the weapon used to shoot Megan. Attorney Walter Roberts made a statement in support of Tory Lanez's innocence, asserting that Kelsey Harris was the one who shot Megan. The latest angle in Lanez's case hinges on the allegations made by Kelsey Harris's bodyguard, who claimed to have overheard Harris confessing to the shooting.

Expand Tweet

Ad

As per Fox 11's report dated May 21, 2025, emphasizing her belief in Tory Lanez's innocence, Diana London said at the press conference:

"As a woman who has worked in Congress on criminal justice reform, I deeply believe in law and order. But I also know the legal system without integrity is no justice at all. When we get it wrong, when our courts fail the people they're meant to protect, we don't just ruin lives, we erode trust in the rule of law itself."

Ad

She added that it was true Lanez was serving a decade-long sentence for a crime for which evidence "overwhelmingly suggests he did not commit it."

With multiple tabloids covering the news about the Kelsey Harris angle in Megan Thee Stallion's shooting case, Megan spoke out on TikTok, calling Lanez a "demon." She questioned when Tory Lanez's fans would stop lying about the narrative and added that she was fed up with having to relive the incident of getting shot by the rapper.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More